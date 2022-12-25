ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Donna Hammond
3d ago

We should have no problem putting them up we can do it for migrants we can do it for them. They live here.

Kortesa Prokovas
3d ago

So sorry. Hope everyone is ok! Not a way to have to deal with on Christmas Day!!

fox29.com

Video: Fire crews extinguish flames that engulfed Wissinimong rowhome

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia fire crews successfully extinguished the flames of a fire that engulfed a rowhome in Philadelphia. According to first responders, crews were called to a home in the area of Benner and Cottage Streets in the city's Wissinoming section around 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after, all hands...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 55, dies after being stabbed twice in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man. Authorities say the 25th District officers responded to the 3200 block of G Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood. According to police, around 5:03 a.m., a 55-year-old man was stabbed in the left...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken police confirm fatality in December 21st accident along Fayette Street

On December 21st, MoreThanTheCurve.com reported on an accident involving two vehicles near the intersection of West 7th Avenue and Fayette Street in Conshohocken. While many in the community already know, we can now officially report that one of the two drivers, 82-year-old Richard Sitek of Conshohocken, died from injuries sustained from the accident. You can read Sitek’s obituary here.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
PennLive.com

18-year-old killed in Christmas Eve crash in Lancaster County

An 18-year-old man from Lititz has died in a crash in Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The crash occurred on Saturday. The coroner’s office said it was called to the scene of the crash at 2:45 p.m. of a fatal crash involving a single vehicle that had struck a telephone pole on Cains Road in Salisbury Township. No other information was provided about the crash.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

