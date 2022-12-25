On December 21st, MoreThanTheCurve.com reported on an accident involving two vehicles near the intersection of West 7th Avenue and Fayette Street in Conshohocken. While many in the community already know, we can now officially report that one of the two drivers, 82-year-old Richard Sitek of Conshohocken, died from injuries sustained from the accident. You can read Sitek’s obituary here.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO