Effective: 2022-12-29 00:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County AREAS OF FOG ACROSS THE DEVILS LAKE REGION AND AROUND FERGUS FALLS Areas of fog, occasionally reducing the visibility to around one- quarter mile, have developed across the Devils Lake region and around the Fergus Falls area early this morning. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. Conditions are expected to improve in the Devils Lake region over the next few hours.

BENSON COUNTY, ND ・ 5 HOURS AGO