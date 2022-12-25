ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Why Ohio State Will Win College Football Playoff National Championship

By Adam Prescott
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago

Few things, in any sport, are more dangerous than a talented/motivated giant that somehow gets second life. It’s hard to knock out Goliath twice… and the pros in Vegas will confidently tell you they still have Ohio State power rated as their second-best team in the country.

I’ll go one step further in saying the Buckeyes are the most talented team in the country as well, finishing comfortably ahead of Georgia in the 2021 recruiting rankings and then just behind the Bulldogs for the 2022 cycle.

Now let’s add in C.J. Stroud being a bridesmaid at the Heisman ceremony again, Marvin Harrison Jr. controversially missing out on the Biletnikoff Award, Ryan Day getting (ridiculously) crushed by half of the Buckeye fan base, and Ohio State fully embarrassed as a whole following the rivalry loss to Michigan…

I can’t imagine a team more pissed off and feeling like they have more to prove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vq3MT_0juCmnEZ00
(Marvin Harrison Jr.)

Yes, Ohio State is a 7-point underdog to Georgia… but still only +350 to win the entire thing. Should they win the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes would likely be favored over Michigan (by a couple points) and more than a touchdown against TCU.

Furthermore… if Ohio State played Georgia BEFORE that Michigan result, the Bucks would have only been roughly a field-goal underdog. Now it’s 7-ish. We live in a (sports) world of overreaction is this is probably another good example.

This Ohio State team is littered with pros. It ranks second nationally in scoring offense (44.5) and sixth in total yards per game. In a time where offenses have many advantages in football, this may easily be your national champion.

----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Adam on Twitter: @APrescott614

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 89

Ralph DeBruler
3d ago

What is silly, the writer must not watch Georgia, or for that matter, didn't pay attention to the butt spanking Michigan gave OSU, OS who?

Reply(2)
15
Fred Sanford
3d ago

Wow. OSU supporters Never shut up. 2 n half national championship in 52 years. Shut up and win something first. OH - OH NO

Reply(2)
15
R HOLMAN
3d ago

GA is going to drag Ohio State. The guy that wrote this is on some really good drugs. GA 52- Ohio State-17

Reply(8)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?

Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Wild Nick Saban Rumor

In the 24 or so hours since the Denver Broncos officially fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, a plethora of names have been thrown around as potential candidates. One seems to have grabbed the attention of football fans more than any other. Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback made waves ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Ohio State Reveals Special Honorary Captain Against Georgia

Ohio State selected a formal national champion to help commence another title pursuit. Per WSYX's Kellyanne Stitts, former Buckeyes safety Mike Doss will serve as their honorary captain in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia. He'll join the team for the pre-game coin flip at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Former Hall...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Georgia Coach's Comment On Kirk Herbstreit Goes Viral

Saturday's Peach Bowl will mark the second time Georgia has ever faced Ohio State. They last met when the Bulldogs earned a 21-14 win over Kirk Herbstreit's Buckeyes in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp played safety for that Bulldogs squad. On Tuesday, he took a jab...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Updated College Football Playoff Picks

The College Football Playoff is now less than a week away. Saturday night, No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State, while No. 2 Michigan will face No. 3 TCU. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its picks for the two College Football Playoff semifinal contests this week.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)

South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Comeback

New head coach absolutely blasts Big Ten

Even though this is his first season in the conference, Maryland Terrapins head coach Kevin Willard is not holding back in criticizing the Big Ten Conference. During a recent radio appearance, Kevin Willard absolutely blasted the Big Ten for its scheduling practices, claiming that it’s “a football conference” that doesn’t understand how to schedule basketball, Read more... The post New head coach absolutely blasts Big Ten appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy