Texans Defense Shines, 'Slows Down' Derrick Henry In Win vs. Titans

By Coty M. Davis
 3 days ago

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans (2-12-1) ended their nine-game losing streak Saturday afternoon during a 19-14 Christmas Eve victory against the Tennessee Titans (7-8).

The Texans had a suitable performance on the offensive side of the ball. But Houston's play on defense played the most vital role in helping the team leave Nissan Stadium with their second victory of the season by containing All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.

"I guess just discipline football when you play against a back like that," coach Lovie Smith said. "We know he's going to get the ball quite a bit and we have to be disciplined in your gaps. And when you get an opportunity to make the tackle, you got to make the play."

Henry finished with 126 yards on 23 carries. But outside of his 48-yard touchdown run that took place early in the first quarter, Houston's defense held Henry to 78 yards.

Smith credited Henry's touchdown as the result of three missed tackles. He said the team learned from their mistake and continued to fight. A hit by rookie linebacker Jake Hansen forced Henry to fumble at the start of the fourth quarter.

"They just keep fighting and adjusting," Smith said. "Adjustments just don't happen at the half — each play. I thought the coaching staff did a good job of doing some of the things we need to do to get the win."

The Texans ended Henry's streak of rushing for over 200 yards in four consecutive games for the first time since a Dec. 15 victory during the 2019 campaign.

He came into the game averaging 223.0 yards and nine touchdowns during the streak. Henry's best performance came in January of 2021 when he led the Titans to a 41-38 win over the Texans inside NRG Stadium. He finished with 250 yards on 34 attempts.

The Texans' defense finished the day with great production on all three levels. Houston made it a rough day for rookie quarterback Malik Willis with four sacks and two interceptions.

