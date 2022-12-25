ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Raiders Benching Carr, Starting Stidham for Rest of Season

Coach Josh McDaniels noted that the team wants to give the younger quarterbacks more play time. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that quarterback Derek Carr will sit out for the remainder of the season. In his place, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games against...
Central Illinois Proud

Raiders’ Derek Carr Leaves Team Following Demotion, per Reports

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the season. On the same day that Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that Derek Carr would be benched for the team’s final two games, the veteran quarterback apparently won’t even suit up for the team the rest of this season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Central Illinois Proud

MMQB Week 16: Cowboys, Packers, Steelers All Survive Scares

Links to all our coverage of the NFL’s Christmas weekend, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Micah Parsons, Kenny Pickett, Rasul Douglas and more. Welcome to Week 16 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 16, plus more from our staff.
GEORGIA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Fantasy Football Players Panic Over Derrick Henry Injury News

The Fantasy Football Championships are this week and some teams will likely be without their star performer. Fantasy football managers who have rode Derrick Henry to their league’s championship will likely need to look elsewhere for support in Week 17. That’s because the productive rusher is officially listed as doubtful for the team’s Thursday Night game against the Cowboys due to a hip injury. With the Titans only needing to defeat the Jaguars to secure a playoff berth and the AFC South title, Henry is unlikely to be in action. That means Hassan Haskins is projected to lead this backfield for Tennessee on Thursday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
Central Illinois Proud

Raiders’ McDaniels Doesn’t Rule Out Benching Derek Carr

Las Vegas's all-time leading passer threw three interceptions Saturday. There was a time when the 2022 edition of the AFC West was expected to be one of the most competitive divisions in NFL history, with the Raiders as a key factor. Now, it's Dec. 27 and Las Vegas is 6-9,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Central Illinois Proud

Booger McFarland Offers Strong Take on Russell Wilson

The ESPN analyst alluded to the Broncos allowing their quarterback to make mistakes. View the original article to see embedded media. The Broncos and Russell Wilson have found themselves in headlines for all the wrong reasons this season. Denver traded for the nine-time Pro Bowler in hopes he’d elevate the team’s offense to become a Super Bowl contender. Instead, the team is 4–11, and he is in the midst of the worst season of his career, leaving plenty of people to speak their minds on the ugly situation.
DENVER, CO
Central Illinois Proud

Eagles OT Lane Johnson Ruled Out With Abdominal Injury, per Report

Philadelphia’s top offensive lineman reportedly will miss the rest of the regular season. The hits keep on coming on the injury front for the Eagles. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson will not play in the team’s final two regular-season games due to an abdominal injury, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport noted that Johnson’s availability for the postseason has yet to be determined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Central Illinois Proud

Bengals Perfect Practice Drill Against Patriots

The safety tells Albert Breer about the drill that kept alive their hopes for home field advantage. Plus, the Panthers’ playoff push and how the Ravens are winning without Lamar. There was a point in the Bengals-Patriots game Saturday where the whole thing had taken on the look of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Central Illinois Proud

Panthers Interested in CB Josh Norman in Wake of Jaycee Horn Injury

Carolina is interested in a reunion with the 35-year-old corner after injuries at the position. View the original article to see embedded media. Panthers star defensive back Jaycee Horn broke his wrist in Saturday’s win over the Lions and will undergo surgery on Tuesday, according to Ari Meirov of PFF.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Central Illinois Proud

Bucs’ Leonard Fournette Says He’s Playing Through Foot Injury

The Tampa Bay running back claimed in a now-deleted tweet that he’s dealing with a Lisfranc injury. View the original article to see embedded media. After playing a key role in Tampa Bay’s 19–16 overtime victory at Arizona on Sunday night and drawing praise from starting quarterback Tom Brady, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette tweeted that he’s nursing a foot injury.
TAMPA, FL
Central Illinois Proud

RGIII: Tua Tagovailoa ‘Should Not Play’ for Rest of Year

The former Heisman Trophy winner made his thoughts on Tagovailoa’s playing status abundantly clear. Fresh concerns over Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent concussion history are back in the NFL discourse after the third-year player entered the concussion protocol once again following the team’s Sunday loss to the Packers. On Monday, ESPN’s Robert Griffin III argued that the team should shut him down for the season.
Central Illinois Proud

Ten Takeaways: Pickett’s Growth As a Rookie, Packers’ Playoff Push

Plus, the Packers are making a final playoff push. Sean McDermott describes his team’s travel adventure, what you need to know about Sunday Ticket and much more. I asked Kenny Pickett—after he drove his Steelers, with the season on the line, 76 yards on 10 plays to a game-winning touchdown against the Raiders—whether he thinks he could’ve made that happen in September, when he first became Pittsburgh’s starter.
GREEN BAY, WI
Central Illinois Proud

Saints’ Thomas Seems Excited by Brady, Payton Rumor

The story is very much a rumor, but it didn’t stop the former Offensive Player of the Year from sharing it on Instagram. The Saints have struggled to solidify the quarterback position since the retirement of franchise legend Drew Brees. Coach Dennis Allen, who inherited the job vacated by Sean Payton, has also struggled in his first year leading the team, which is 6–9 on the year. On Tuesday, ProFootballTalk posted a pretty spicy rumor about both crucial spots, and it caught the attention of star wide receiver undefined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Central Illinois Proud

Dolphins Confirm Tagovailoa Concussion, Tab Bridgewater to Start

It’s unclear how or when he sustained the injury in Sunday’s game against the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tua Tagovailoa has a concussion and is day-to-day. He also named Teddy Bridgewater the starter in the event Tagovailoa can’t play Sunday against the Patriots.
Central Illinois Proud

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Narrates Tribute to Kicker Mason Crosby

The longtime Green Bay player broke Brett Favre’s franchise record for consecutive game’s played Sunday. Packers kicker Mason Crosby broke the franchise record for most consecutive games played when he appeared in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. The kicker, who was selected in the sixth round of...
GREEN BAY, WI
Central Illinois Proud

Report: NFL to Fine Mac Jones for Low Hit on Eli Apple

For the first time in his career, the Patriots quarterback faces a punishment from the league. The NFL plans to fine Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for the low hit he levied on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during Saturday’s game between the two AFC teams, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.
CINCINNATI, OH
Central Illinois Proud

Nine NFL Records That Could Be Broken by Season’s End

The league’s 17-game regular season puts several records in jeopardy. View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 season marks just the second year that the NFL is playing 17 games in the regular season—giving players and teams one extra game to take aim at the record books.
Central Illinois Proud

Erin Andrews Reacts to NFL QB Hitting Her With Errant Pass

The veteran Fox reporter played it cool when addressing the incident afterwards. Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews nearly took an errant pass from Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew to the face during Saturday’s Christmas Eve game against the Cowboys. However, she narrowly avoided the misfire by putting her arm up at the last moment, skillfully deflecting the football aside.
DALLAS, TX
Central Illinois Proud

Colts vs. Giants Week 17: Odds, Spread, Best Bets and Predictions

The Giants are in a "win and in" scenario for the playoffs while the Colts are looking like a lock for a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Colts are now the worst team in the NFL based on points allowed (357) compared to points scored (248), a -109 point differential. To put that number in perspective, the Bills have the best point differential at +157, 49ers are at +145, and the Eagles sit at +137.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy