Central Illinois Proud
Raiders Benching Carr, Starting Stidham for Rest of Season
Coach Josh McDaniels noted that the team wants to give the younger quarterbacks more play time. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that quarterback Derek Carr will sit out for the remainder of the season. In his place, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games against...
Central Illinois Proud
Raiders’ Derek Carr Leaves Team Following Demotion, per Reports
Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the season. On the same day that Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that Derek Carr would be benched for the team’s final two games, the veteran quarterback apparently won’t even suit up for the team the rest of this season.
Central Illinois Proud
MMQB Week 16: Cowboys, Packers, Steelers All Survive Scares
Links to all our coverage of the NFL’s Christmas weekend, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Micah Parsons, Kenny Pickett, Rasul Douglas and more. Welcome to Week 16 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 16, plus more from our staff.
Central Illinois Proud
Fantasy Football Players Panic Over Derrick Henry Injury News
The Fantasy Football Championships are this week and some teams will likely be without their star performer. Fantasy football managers who have rode Derrick Henry to their league’s championship will likely need to look elsewhere for support in Week 17. That’s because the productive rusher is officially listed as doubtful for the team’s Thursday Night game against the Cowboys due to a hip injury. With the Titans only needing to defeat the Jaguars to secure a playoff berth and the AFC South title, Henry is unlikely to be in action. That means Hassan Haskins is projected to lead this backfield for Tennessee on Thursday night.
Central Illinois Proud
Raiders’ McDaniels Doesn’t Rule Out Benching Derek Carr
Las Vegas's all-time leading passer threw three interceptions Saturday. There was a time when the 2022 edition of the AFC West was expected to be one of the most competitive divisions in NFL history, with the Raiders as a key factor. Now, it's Dec. 27 and Las Vegas is 6-9,...
Central Illinois Proud
Booger McFarland Offers Strong Take on Russell Wilson
The ESPN analyst alluded to the Broncos allowing their quarterback to make mistakes. View the original article to see embedded media. The Broncos and Russell Wilson have found themselves in headlines for all the wrong reasons this season. Denver traded for the nine-time Pro Bowler in hopes he’d elevate the team’s offense to become a Super Bowl contender. Instead, the team is 4–11, and he is in the midst of the worst season of his career, leaving plenty of people to speak their minds on the ugly situation.
Central Illinois Proud
Eagles OT Lane Johnson Ruled Out With Abdominal Injury, per Report
Philadelphia’s top offensive lineman reportedly will miss the rest of the regular season. The hits keep on coming on the injury front for the Eagles. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson will not play in the team’s final two regular-season games due to an abdominal injury, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport noted that Johnson’s availability for the postseason has yet to be determined.
Central Illinois Proud
Bengals Perfect Practice Drill Against Patriots
The safety tells Albert Breer about the drill that kept alive their hopes for home field advantage. Plus, the Panthers’ playoff push and how the Ravens are winning without Lamar. There was a point in the Bengals-Patriots game Saturday where the whole thing had taken on the look of...
Central Illinois Proud
Cardinals vs. Falcons Week 17 Odds: Both Teams Try to Snap Long Losing Streak
The Falcons rewarded bettors early in the season with a 6-0 against the spread record but have covered just twice in their last nine games. Two teams already preparing for April’s NFL Draft draft will face off when the 5-10 Falcons host to the 4-11 Cardinals in Week 17.
Central Illinois Proud
Panthers Interested in CB Josh Norman in Wake of Jaycee Horn Injury
Carolina is interested in a reunion with the 35-year-old corner after injuries at the position. View the original article to see embedded media. Panthers star defensive back Jaycee Horn broke his wrist in Saturday’s win over the Lions and will undergo surgery on Tuesday, according to Ari Meirov of PFF.
Central Illinois Proud
Bucs’ Leonard Fournette Says He’s Playing Through Foot Injury
The Tampa Bay running back claimed in a now-deleted tweet that he’s dealing with a Lisfranc injury. View the original article to see embedded media. After playing a key role in Tampa Bay’s 19–16 overtime victory at Arizona on Sunday night and drawing praise from starting quarterback Tom Brady, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette tweeted that he’s nursing a foot injury.
Central Illinois Proud
RGIII: Tua Tagovailoa ‘Should Not Play’ for Rest of Year
The former Heisman Trophy winner made his thoughts on Tagovailoa’s playing status abundantly clear. Fresh concerns over Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent concussion history are back in the NFL discourse after the third-year player entered the concussion protocol once again following the team’s Sunday loss to the Packers. On Monday, ESPN’s Robert Griffin III argued that the team should shut him down for the season.
Central Illinois Proud
Ten Takeaways: Pickett’s Growth As a Rookie, Packers’ Playoff Push
Plus, the Packers are making a final playoff push. Sean McDermott describes his team’s travel adventure, what you need to know about Sunday Ticket and much more. I asked Kenny Pickett—after he drove his Steelers, with the season on the line, 76 yards on 10 plays to a game-winning touchdown against the Raiders—whether he thinks he could’ve made that happen in September, when he first became Pittsburgh’s starter.
Central Illinois Proud
Saints’ Thomas Seems Excited by Brady, Payton Rumor
The story is very much a rumor, but it didn’t stop the former Offensive Player of the Year from sharing it on Instagram. The Saints have struggled to solidify the quarterback position since the retirement of franchise legend Drew Brees. Coach Dennis Allen, who inherited the job vacated by Sean Payton, has also struggled in his first year leading the team, which is 6–9 on the year. On Tuesday, ProFootballTalk posted a pretty spicy rumor about both crucial spots, and it caught the attention of star wide receiver undefined.
Central Illinois Proud
Dolphins Confirm Tagovailoa Concussion, Tab Bridgewater to Start
It’s unclear how or when he sustained the injury in Sunday’s game against the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tua Tagovailoa has a concussion and is day-to-day. He also named Teddy Bridgewater the starter in the event Tagovailoa can’t play Sunday against the Patriots.
Central Illinois Proud
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Narrates Tribute to Kicker Mason Crosby
The longtime Green Bay player broke Brett Favre’s franchise record for consecutive game’s played Sunday. Packers kicker Mason Crosby broke the franchise record for most consecutive games played when he appeared in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. The kicker, who was selected in the sixth round of...
Central Illinois Proud
Report: NFL to Fine Mac Jones for Low Hit on Eli Apple
For the first time in his career, the Patriots quarterback faces a punishment from the league. The NFL plans to fine Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for the low hit he levied on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during Saturday’s game between the two AFC teams, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.
Central Illinois Proud
Nine NFL Records That Could Be Broken by Season’s End
The league’s 17-game regular season puts several records in jeopardy. View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 season marks just the second year that the NFL is playing 17 games in the regular season—giving players and teams one extra game to take aim at the record books.
Central Illinois Proud
Erin Andrews Reacts to NFL QB Hitting Her With Errant Pass
The veteran Fox reporter played it cool when addressing the incident afterwards. Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews nearly took an errant pass from Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew to the face during Saturday’s Christmas Eve game against the Cowboys. However, she narrowly avoided the misfire by putting her arm up at the last moment, skillfully deflecting the football aside.
Central Illinois Proud
Colts vs. Giants Week 17: Odds, Spread, Best Bets and Predictions
The Giants are in a "win and in" scenario for the playoffs while the Colts are looking like a lock for a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Colts are now the worst team in the NFL based on points allowed (357) compared to points scored (248), a -109 point differential. To put that number in perspective, the Bills have the best point differential at +157, 49ers are at +145, and the Eagles sit at +137.
