abc27.com
Crash on US-30 east causing lane restriction in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on US 30 east is causing a lane restriction as of 11:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to PennDOT. The crash is at the exit for I-83 south for Baltimore. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved...
abc27.com
Air Quality Action Day issued for the Midstate
HARRISBURG, Pa., (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Thursday, Dec. 29. This includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The DEP has said that a strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and...
Central Pa. rescues seeing more people dump their pets in remote or abandoned places
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Kala Moore, who lives in Conewago Township, York County says her barn has become a dumping ground for cats left behind by their owners. “People see the barn and they think ‘Oh, this is a good place to drop them off,'" said Moore. She...
pahomepage.com
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Senior citizen apartment faces cockroach infestation. Senior citizen apartment faces cockroach infestation. Christmas Tree Disposal. Red Cross teams up with Church for Blood Drive. Red Cross teams up with Church for Blood Drive. Proposed...
fox29.com
Power restored to PECO customers after fire at electrical substation in Delaware County
BRYN MAWR, Pa. - A spokesperson for PECO says power has been restored to customers after a fire at an electrical substation impacted hundreds. Firefighters were called to the power station on Haverford and County Line roads around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. PECO says at one point roughly 1300 customers were...
nomadlawyer.org
Lancaster: 7 Best Places To Visit In Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster Pennsylvania. Lancaster, Pennsylvania is an inland city located on the banks of the Susquehanna River. This historic town has become a popular destination for visitors. It is a family-friendly place that offers endless opportunities to explore. The North Museum of Nature and Science...
Here are New Year's Eve celebrations happening in Central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you're trying to decide what to do on New Year's Eve, look no further. Here's a list of celebrations and ball drops sent to FOX43. (If yours isn't included, send the details to news@fox43.com.) CUMBERLAND COUNTY. Lower Allen Township. Sure, there are rose drops (red...
abc27.com
Death of Local bicyclist raises concern for bike rider safety
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to police, a 29-year-old woman on a bicycle died at the hospital after being hit by a tractor trailer at the intersection of Cameron and Paxton Street. This is the fourth time a bicyclist has died in Harrisburg this year. “Honestly, it is...
Penn
Extreme cold blamed for at least one death in Berks
According to the coroner, 74-year-old Bonnie Moore was found dead inside her Bethel Township home on Christmas Day. They said she had no heat after losing power.
Pipe burst causing problems at animal shelter
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove are dealing with more than just caring for animals. Tandi Kashner says when she arrived for work Tuesday morning, she found a water pipe had frozen and burst in the cat and kitten house. "We had...
Holiday waste and trash power 30,000 homes in York County
YORK, Pa. — According to a study from Stamford University, Americans throw away 25 percent more trash from Thanksgiving to New Year. That waste is equivalent to 25 million tons of garbage each week. The York County Solid Waste Authority collects most of the trash in York County and...
abc27.com
PennDOT releases new plans for Derry Street in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) released its improvement plans for Derry Street (Route 3012) in Swatara Township, Paxtang Borough, Dauphin County on Tuesday, Dec. 27. After engineers and planners conducted a safety study in collaboration with PennDOT, it was recommended that PennDOT increase...
Bethlehem employer among 10 that had the largest layoffs in 2022 in Pa.
Things have seemed to have quieted a bit in the business world of 2022 compared to the two previous years, but not enough to avoid more mass layoffs. Ten employers submitted WARN (the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices to the state in 2022 that involved at least 246 people.
WGAL
Caring Cupboard expands offerings to those in need in Lebanon County
PALMYRA, Pa. — TheCaring Cupboard is expanding its food offerings to those in need in Lebanon County. Now open five times a week at 131 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra, it offers fresh fruit and vegetables, chicken, turkey, milk, eggs and nonperishable items. "In 2006, we welcomed a little...
Lancaster County shopping center sold for $30.5M
A New Jersey company recently paid $30.5 million dollars for a Lancaster County shopping center. Jackson-New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes paid the Eatontown, New Jersey-based Wharton Realty Group $30.5 million for The Shops @ Rockvale in East Lampeter Township earlier this month, according to county records. The Wharton Realty Group paid $30 million for the property back in 2017.
Berks Family Seeing Christmas Lights Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Delaware
A trip to see Christmas lights for a Pennsylvania family turned tragic when their vehicle was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Delaware, leaving some family members dead and other seriously injured, State Police and loved ones said. Jason Wilcox, 46, of Millsboro, DE, was in a black Land Rover...
abc27.com
Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Paws Animal Hospital recently relocated to a new facility in York County. Founded back in 2010 by Dr. Jessica Friedland, Paws Animal Hospital was originally located on 1053 Baltimore St. in York. According to Paws Animal Hospital’s office manager Jessi Ortner, after years of leasing this previous location, the hospital decided it was time to buy a home of their own.
Fire crews battle fire at Lower Dauphin High School
Previously: Crews worked to battle a fire at a building located on Lower Dauphin High School's property in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. According to Dauphin County 911 dispatch, crews were called to the fire around 3:35 p.m. Several agencies responded, including PPL, as well as Hummelstown and Middletown Fire Departments. Hummelstown...
Ephrata road closed for water main break
EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A road in Ephrata Borough was closed due to a water main break between Monday and Tuesday, according to the Ephrata Police Department. The Police Department said the first block of Bethany Road between U.S. 322 (E. Main Street) and E. Fulton Street would be closed until about 8 a.m. […]
abc27.com
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on US 15 in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash caused delays on US 15 in Cumberland County Tuesday evening. According to 511PA, the accident was on US 15 northbound at Exit: PA 581 East to I-83 – Harrisburg/Hershey. Around 5 p.m. officials reported a ramp restriction as a result...
