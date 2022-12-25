ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

abc27.com

Air Quality Action Day issued for the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa., (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Thursday, Dec. 29. This includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The DEP has said that a strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and...
LEBANON, PA
pahomepage.com

Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility

Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Senior citizen apartment faces cockroach infestation. Senior citizen apartment faces cockroach infestation. Christmas Tree Disposal. Red Cross teams up with Church for Blood Drive. Red Cross teams up with Church for Blood Drive. Proposed...
YORK COUNTY, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Lancaster: 7 Best Places To Visit In Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster Pennsylvania. Lancaster, Pennsylvania is an inland city located on the banks of the Susquehanna River. This historic town has become a popular destination for visitors. It is a family-friendly place that offers endless opportunities to explore. The North Museum of Nature and Science...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Death of Local bicyclist raises concern for bike rider safety

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to police, a 29-year-old woman on a bicycle died at the hospital after being hit by a tractor trailer at the intersection of Cameron and Paxton Street. This is the fourth time a bicyclist has died in Harrisburg this year. “Honestly, it is...
HARRISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Pipe burst causing problems at animal shelter

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove are dealing with more than just caring for animals. Tandi Kashner says when she arrived for work Tuesday morning, she found a water pipe had frozen and burst in the cat and kitten house. "We had...
PINE GROVE, PA
FOX 43

Holiday waste and trash power 30,000 homes in York County

YORK, Pa. — According to a study from Stamford University, Americans throw away 25 percent more trash from Thanksgiving to New Year. That waste is equivalent to 25 million tons of garbage each week. The York County Solid Waste Authority collects most of the trash in York County and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PennDOT releases new plans for Derry Street in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) released its improvement plans for Derry Street (Route 3012) in Swatara Township, Paxtang Borough, Dauphin County on Tuesday, Dec. 27. After engineers and planners conducted a safety study in collaboration with PennDOT, it was recommended that PennDOT increase...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Lancaster County shopping center sold for $30.5M

A New Jersey company recently paid $30.5 million dollars for a Lancaster County shopping center. Jackson-New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes paid the Eatontown, New Jersey-based Wharton Realty Group $30.5 million for The Shops @ Rockvale in East Lampeter Township earlier this month, according to county records. The Wharton Realty Group paid $30 million for the property back in 2017.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Paws Animal Hospital recently relocated to a new facility in York County. Founded back in 2010 by Dr. Jessica Friedland, Paws Animal Hospital was originally located on 1053 Baltimore St. in York. According to Paws Animal Hospital’s office manager Jessi Ortner, after years of leasing this previous location, the hospital decided it was time to buy a home of their own.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Fire crews battle fire at Lower Dauphin High School

Previously: Crews worked to battle a fire at a building located on Lower Dauphin High School's property in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. According to Dauphin County 911 dispatch, crews were called to the fire around 3:35 p.m. Several agencies responded, including PPL, as well as Hummelstown and Middletown Fire Departments. Hummelstown...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Ephrata road closed for water main break

EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A road in Ephrata Borough was closed due to a water main break between Monday and Tuesday, according to the Ephrata Police Department. The Police Department said the first block of Bethany Road between U.S. 322 (E. Main Street) and E. Fulton Street would be closed until about 8 a.m. […]
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on US 15 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash caused delays on US 15 in Cumberland County Tuesday evening. According to 511PA, the accident was on US 15 northbound at Exit: PA 581 East to I-83 – Harrisburg/Hershey. Around 5 p.m. officials reported a ramp restriction as a result...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

