Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
New Orleans girl paralyzed by gunshot flown out for shopping spree with former NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS — It was around Thanksgiving 2020, when the life of a 7-year-old little girl would be forever changed. But from that same day forward, the life of the NOPD officer who came to her aid would never be the same as well. And it’s a bond that...
WDSU
NOPD provides updated photo of the suspects in the homicide of famous comedian
New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect accused of killing famous New Orleans comedian Brandon Montrell. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was shot and killed in his vehicle in the parking lot after being caught in a crossfire at a Rouses on Friday, just two days before Christmas.
fox8live.com
NOPD locates car, all ‘persons of interest,’ but still no arrest in killing of comedian Boogie B.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said Wednesday (Dec. 28) that they have located a car and four ‘persons of interest’ to their investigation into last Friday’s homicide of Brandon “Boogie B.” Montrell. But the NOPD still has not made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of the comedian outside a Warehouse District grocery store.
Suspect apprehended after Bourbon St. homicide
New Orleans Police say they have a man in custody after a deadly shooting this afternoon in the heart of the French Quarter. It happened near the intersection of Bourbon and Toulouse streets.
WDSU
Woman shot in the Seventh Ward, police report
The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman sustained a gunshot wound at the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street around 5:25 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
fox8live.com
Police officer shoots self in leg at NOPD training academy’s firing range
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer was wounded Wednesday (Dec. 28) when he accidentally shot himself in the leg at the NOPD’s training academy firing range near Venetian Isles, the department said. Police have not disclosed the injured officer’s name, rank, assignment or condition, though a...
fox8live.com
Man dies after being shot outside West Bank home, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man shot outside a West Bank home Wednesday morning (Dec. 28) has died from his injuries, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported at 11:13 a.m. outside a house in the 3100 block of Pittari Place, police said. The circumstances of the fatal shooting...
WWL-TV
Man shot to death in Bogalusa appears to be 'justifiable homicide,' police say
NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa Police are investigating a shooting death of 27-year-old Bobby Chance Thomas that occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Lona Rester Place. Police say they received an initial call of a disturbance before receiving a subsequent call from the same location that someone had been shot after a door had been kicked in.
N.O. police officer shot themself in the leg at the training academy, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is working to determine what went wrong at an NOPD training academy that resulted in an NOPD officer shooting themself in the leg. It happened Wednesday morning at the Training Academy in the 4600 block of Paris Avenue. “In this incident,...
WWL-TV
Video captures shooting that left 2 dead, 4 wounded in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Security camera video captures the moment a party in the Lower 9th Ward turned deadly. The video shows a gunman open fire outside a house party in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Avenue. Ultimately, two 19-year-old's were killed and four more teenagers were wounded in the shooting.
WWL-TV
Family and friends identify Lower Ninth Ward shooting victims
NEW ORLEANS — Family and friends of the 19-year-olds who were killed in the Lower Ninth Ward have identified them to our partners at the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. They are Kyron Peters and Courtney Hughes. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of St....
Man gunned down on Toulouse Street in broad daylight
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the French Quarters on Wednesday (Dec. 28th.)
WDSU
Dog stolen out of the yard of a Westbank resident
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a dog that was stolen from a yard in the Westbank on Tuesday. According to police, the dog's owner let the dog outside in her yard on the 900 block of Leboeuf Street along with her other dog and went back inside.
NOLA.com
Woman executed after deadly 'cat-and-mouse game' on Metairie street, detective says
By the time a surveillance camera recorded Charlene Jarreau desperately hiding behind a closed business on a deserted Metairie street early on Dec. 7, she'd already tried twice to escape the vehicle of her abusive ex-girlfriend, authorities say. Jarreau, 42, had been roughed up, bitten on the face and hit...
A killing on Bourbon Street
A man shot on Bourbon Street in an afternoon burst of violence has died of his injuries. The shooting was reported just before 2 o’clock this afternoon near the intersection of Bourbon and Toulouse.
NOPD cancels search for persons of interest in shooting death of ‘Boogie B’
They are not wanted on criminal charges but are believed to have information on the homicide.
fox8live.com
Hammond man arrested, accused of Christmas Eve arson inside city’s Walmart
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities booked a Hammond man on attempted murder, arson and other felony allegations Tuesday (Dec. 27), after accusing him of deliberately starting a fire inside the city’s Walmart store on Christmas Eve. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office said 43-year-old Terrence Michael Coe was booked...
NOLA.com
Four men killed in separate shootings identified by New Orleans coroner
The identities of the victims in four separate fatal shootings that took place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in New Orleans have been released by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Kenwuane Moore, 38, was killed in Mid-City at around 8:01 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 21). Police found him inside a vehicle at...
WDSU
New persons of interest named for the homicide outside of Rouses
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating two persons of interest who is wanted for questioning. Darryl Love, 24, is wanted for questioning for the homicide of Brandon Montrell, who was killed two days before Christmas in his car outside of a Rouses supermarket on the 700 block of Baronne Street.
Man accused in Hammond Walmart fire, arrested and booked
Thanks to the quick action of customers and employees the blaze was contained and put out.
