fox8live.com

NOPD locates car, all ‘persons of interest,’ but still no arrest in killing of comedian Boogie B.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said Wednesday (Dec. 28) that they have located a car and four ‘persons of interest’ to their investigation into last Friday’s homicide of Brandon “Boogie B.” Montrell. But the NOPD still has not made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of the comedian outside a Warehouse District grocery store.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Woman shot in the Seventh Ward, police report

The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman sustained a gunshot wound at the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street around 5:25 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man dies after being shot outside West Bank home, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man shot outside a West Bank home Wednesday morning (Dec. 28) has died from his injuries, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported at 11:13 a.m. outside a house in the 3100 block of Pittari Place, police said. The circumstances of the fatal shooting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Man shot to death in Bogalusa appears to be 'justifiable homicide,' police say

NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa Police are investigating a shooting death of 27-year-old Bobby Chance Thomas that occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Lona Rester Place. Police say they received an initial call of a disturbance before receiving a subsequent call from the same location that someone had been shot after a door had been kicked in.
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL-TV

Video captures shooting that left 2 dead, 4 wounded in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Security camera video captures the moment a party in the Lower 9th Ward turned deadly. The video shows a gunman open fire outside a house party in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Avenue. Ultimately, two 19-year-old's were killed and four more teenagers were wounded in the shooting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Family and friends identify Lower Ninth Ward shooting victims

NEW ORLEANS — Family and friends of the 19-year-olds who were killed in the Lower Ninth Ward have identified them to our partners at the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. They are Kyron Peters and Courtney Hughes. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of St....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Dog stolen out of the yard of a Westbank resident

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a dog that was stolen from a yard in the Westbank on Tuesday. According to police, the dog's owner let the dog outside in her yard on the 900 block of Leboeuf Street along with her other dog and went back inside.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

A killing on Bourbon Street

A man shot on Bourbon Street in an afternoon burst of violence has died of his injuries. The shooting was reported just before 2 o’clock this afternoon near the intersection of Bourbon and Toulouse.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Hammond man arrested, accused of Christmas Eve arson inside city’s Walmart

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities booked a Hammond man on attempted murder, arson and other felony allegations Tuesday (Dec. 27), after accusing him of deliberately starting a fire inside the city’s Walmart store on Christmas Eve. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office said 43-year-old Terrence Michael Coe was booked...
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

New persons of interest named for the homicide outside of Rouses

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating two persons of interest who is wanted for questioning. Darryl Love, 24, is wanted for questioning for the homicide of Brandon Montrell, who was killed two days before Christmas in his car outside of a Rouses supermarket on the 700 block of Baronne Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

