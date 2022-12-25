Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Monday
The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw on Monday. Bradshaw has dealt with a lot of tough circumstances over the past year. The Hall of Fame quarterback has dealt with health problems, battled cancer and now, tragically lost a close friend. Steelers legend Franco Harris died unexpectedly...
Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
Broncos Make Official Decision On Russell Wilson
It's been a disaster of a year for the 4-11 Denver Broncos, but they're not waving the white flag when it comes to Russell Wilson at quarterback. Per DNVR.com's Zac Stevens, "Russell Wilson will remain the Broncos starting QB" despite major chances to the coaching staff and no chance at the playoffs.
Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today
Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired
The Denver Broncos pulled the plug on Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. They decided to part ways with him just 15 games into his tenure after they hit rock bottom on Sunday evening. They fell to 4-11 following a 51-14 loss to the 4-10 Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay Packers...
Look: NFL World Is Furious With Fan's Despicable Act
Sports cause people to act a certain way, but sometimes, that goes way too far. One of those instances happened on Sunday night when a fan account for the Philadelphia Eagles posted a classless caption under a picture of quarterback Dak Prescott. "I'm glad you lost your mom and brother....
Football World Reacts To Despicable Late Hit In Bowl Game
Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald exited today's Quick Lane Bowl in the first quarter after a brutal late hit. On third-and-9 at his own 40-yard line, McDonald took off and scrambled around the left side for a first down. After he crossed over the sideline, he was upended by a New Mexico State defender.
Report: Dan Quinn Expected To Bring Cowboys Staffer With Him To Broncos
Before the Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach last offseason, they almost went with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn was one of several coaches to interview for the position, and now that the Broncos have fired Hackett after only 15 games, he is expected to once again be a candidate.
Terry Bradshaw paid the most perfect tribute to Franco Harris on FOX NFL coverage and fans all thought the same thing
TERRY BRADSHAW paid an emotional tribute to his former teammate Franco Harris after his shocking death last week. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend warmed America's hearts with his message to Harris, whose NFL career spanned 13 seasons, including four Super Bowls with the Steelers. Franco suddenly died last week at the...
NFL World Reacts To What Sean Payton Said About Russell Wilson
Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed his quick-fix for Russell Wilson. "I’d wanna cut up of all Russell’s past plays of 30 or more yards from the field and I’d wanna see are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with," he explained during his time on the Herd With Colin Cowherd.
NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String
A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
NFL World Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night
The NFL World wasn't very happy with how Cris Collinsworth treated Tom Brady on Sunday night. The Bucs beat the Cardinals in overtime on Sunday evening. Tom Brady and Co. didn't look very good through four quarters, but ultimately, they were able to pull out a victory. Many NFL fans...
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks
At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
There's 1 Big Name Being Floated For The Broncos Job
Despite their current situation, the Denver Broncos head coaching job isn't as unappealing as some analysts seem to think it is. As a result, a big name is being floated as a potential replacement for newly-fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos parted ways with Hackett on Monday following a...
Kyle Shanahan Reacts To Raiders Benching Derek Carr Before Game vs. 49ers
When the 49ers face the Raiders this Sunday, they won't have to worry about slowing down Derek Carr. That's because he's being benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Carr struggled last week against the Steelers, tossing three interceptions in a 13-10 loss. Josh McDaniels told reporters Wednesday that he sees...
Davante Adams' Old Comment About Derek Carr Going Viral
A down season for the Raiders wasn't enough to keep Davante Adams out of the Pro Bowl for a sixth year in a row. But with his longtime friend and current quarterback Derek Carr now heading to the bench, people are recalling a comment he made earlier this year. Earlier...
Football World Reacts To Clemson Quarterback's Parents' Decision
Cade Klubnik's parents reportedly went above and beyond to be in attendance for their son's first collegiate start. Per The Athletic's David Ubben: "Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik’s parents’ flight out of Austin was canceled. They picked up a rental car at 10 p.m., drove overnight and are currently in the middle of a 20-hour drive across the country to Miami for the Orange Bowl, their son’s first college start."
