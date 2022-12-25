Read full article on original website
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 17
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 17
If you're fortunate enough to still be playing, there is no reason to rest now. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 50% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues.)
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) DNP again on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson remained absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday, matching his participation from previous weeks. His absence on Wednesday doesn't bode well for a potential return in Week 17. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
College Football Bowl Betting Guide: Wednesday 12/28/22
The last week of December brings fans the best college football slates on a daily basis. There are four games on Wednesday, including the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, which features ranked Oregon and the always-exciting North Carolina Tar Heels led by quarterback Drake Maye. After losing four of their last five, Ole Miss finds itself in the TaxAct Texas Bowl to face Texas Tech. The other two bowls are the AutoZone Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas (this could also be known as the Pronunciation Bowl) and the Military Bowl Presented by Peraton between Central Florida and Duke.
5 NFL FanDuel Value Plays to Target in Week 17
There isn't a better starting point for unearthing values for FanDuel NFL contests than numberFire's projections tool. Users can easily view the entire player pool or sort by position to see statistical projections for all players. Additionally, the column for value provides a sortable way to view which players offer the most bang for your buck, showing users the player's points per thousand dollars of salary.
Week 17 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: It's Time for Championship Week Decisions
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
Raiders benching Derek Carr, Jarrett Stidham to start Week 17
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been benched for Week 17's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Carr, who leads the league in interceptions with 14, will move to the backup role starting in Week 17. Jarrett Stidham, who has thrown 13 passes this season, will make the first start of his career. Stidham was traded to Las Vegas from New England in May of 2022, in a deal that included the Patriots sending a 2023 7th-round pick for the Raiders' 2023 6th-round pick. Stidham was drafted by New England in the 4th round of the 2019 draft. In limited action this year, he completed 8 of 13 attempts for 72 yards against New Orleans in Week 8.
Teddy Bridgewater expected to start for Dolphins in Week 17
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to start Week 17's game against the New England Patriots. Bridgewater is in line to start in Week 17 after Tua Tagovailoa entered concussion protocols on Monday. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Tagovailoa did suffer a concussion in Week 16, and his availability for the rest of the season is uncertain. Mike McDaniel wouldn't speculate when Tagovailoa will play again. Barring a sudden change, Teddy Bridgewater looks set to remain the Dolphins starter for Week 17 and possibly more games beyond that.
Saints' Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) DNP on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara was absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday with a quad injury and for personal reasons. A return to practice on Thursday should put him on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
Trey Murphy starting for Pelicans on Wednesday, Jose Alvarado coming off the bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murphy will get the start on Wednesday with Jose Alvarado returning to the bench. Our models expect Murphy to play 28.3 minutes against Minnesota. Murphy's Wednesday projection includes 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) out on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jones has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against Milwaukee on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Jones is averaging...
Commanders benching Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will not start Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Heinicke was benched for Wentz in the fourth quarter last week and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera will stick with that switch for at least Week 17. Heinicke took over as the starter in Week 7 and won five of his first six games, but Washington has gone 0-2-1 in their last three contests. Over Heinicke's eight full starts, the Commanders ranked 26th in red zone offense and 20th in points per game.
Suns' Landry Shamet (Achilles) out again on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet (Achilles) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Shamet will remain sidelined on Wednesday with right Achilles soreness. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Shamet is averaging 9.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists,...
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 12/27/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Zion Williamson (conditioning) won't play for New Orleans Monday night
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Williamson has been cleared out of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. However, the team will hold him out at least one more game due to return to competition reconditioning. Expect another start on the wing for Naji Marshall.
Caleb Martin (ankle) available for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Martin has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 30.3 minutes against Los Angeles. Martin's Wednesday projection includes 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds,...
Bulls' Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) questionable on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Caruso continues to deal with a concussion and a shoulder injury and is questionable to face the Bucks on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 25.8 minutes against Milwaukee.
Domantas Sabonis (thumb) available Wednesday for Kings
Sacramento Kings power forward Domantas Sabonis (thumb) is available on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets. Sabonis is ready to return after missing Tuesday's game and he will not be on any minutes restriction. Alex Len will presumably move back to the bench after making a spot-start in place of Sabonis. Len could fall out of the rotation entirely.
Kelly Oubre (hand) doubtful Thursday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets small forward Kelly Oubre (hand) is doubtful for Thursday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oubre was held out Tuesday and it led to Jalen McDaniels playing a larger role off the bench. He played 26 minutes and scored 12 points (3-6 field goals, 3-6 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds and 3 assists. McDaniels figures to play a similar role on Thursday.
Bucks' Jrue Holiday (hamstring) probable on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (hamstring) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Holiday is dealing with a hamstring injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Bulls. Our models expect him to play 34.4 minutes against Chicago. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 18.5...
