Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been benched for Week 17's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Carr, who leads the league in interceptions with 14, will move to the backup role starting in Week 17. Jarrett Stidham, who has thrown 13 passes this season, will make the first start of his career. Stidham was traded to Las Vegas from New England in May of 2022, in a deal that included the Patriots sending a 2023 7th-round pick for the Raiders' 2023 6th-round pick. Stidham was drafted by New England in the 4th round of the 2019 draft. In limited action this year, he completed 8 of 13 attempts for 72 yards against New Orleans in Week 8.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 16 HOURS AGO