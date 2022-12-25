Read full article on original website
Patsy Garcia
3d ago
That's football. It's the 1coach,2 coordinator,3 quarterback 4and the guys to execute. Start at the top.For cowboys it's Jerry Jones he don't need to run the team. Dallas will win it if he would just bag away.
Pollard OUT Again; Cowboys Have Emergency Plan
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard "looks good for the game.'' ... But there is a contingency plan at the Titans ... just in case.
Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams
Sean Payton is open to making an NFL return next season, but the two teams that reportedly interest him the most may not be involved in the head coaching market over the next several weeks. Josina Anderson of USA Today reports that Payton is likely to be contacted by the Denver Broncos, who fired head... The post Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Report: Tom Brady, Sean Payton Could Be Package Deal For Surprise Team
Tom Brady has not yet made a decision on the 2023 season. If he elects to play another season, he could potentially team up with Sean Payton. According to ProFootballTalk, there's "increasing chatter" in NFL circles that Brady and Payton will team up on the Saints. Mike Florio's source called...
Patrick Mahomes says Andy Reid's Christmas gift from team was decided by a poll
Andy Reid’s love of cheeseburgers is no secret. Following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win, Reid said he would celebrate with “the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen.” On Sunday, Reid was gifted a double cheeseburger by the team for Christmas.
Terrell Owens Runs Reverse: Rips Dak Prescott, But Now Wants Cowboys Tryout
Terrell Owens recently said the Cowboys don’t have a “good quarterback” in Dak Prescott. But our scoop has him now humming a different tune.
Cowboys Signing T.Y. Hilton Smarter Move Than OBJ - Here's Why
T.Y. Hilton reveals how he has helped the development of Dallas Cowboys' No. 1 wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. ... and we demonstrate why Hilton is already a better move than OBJ would've been.
Terrell Owens Says He’s Been in Contact With the Dallas Cowboys About a Possible Return
Is it possible? At 49 years old Terrell Owens claims that he’s been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about a potential return. Imagine T.O. in the NFL Playoffs in the year 2023 – kinda hard to believe, right? What is even harder to believe is that the receiver might be able to do it.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton: Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Top Hire as Broncos Coach
About as much as anybody. Troy Aikman has down the pulse of the NFL. And he knows who he would hire if he was the person in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, the legendary Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys QB now the color commentator on “Monday Night Football,” has revealed the view that the Broncos should make a play for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
See how Kellen Moore stole sneaky run, allows Cowboys to turn tide vs Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys could not run the football against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Running the rock has rarely been an issue for the club in 2022, but they occasionally have a harder time against teams familiar with their attack. In Week 4 against Washington the backs were limited to 55 yards on 27 carries. In Week 16’s win, the backs were only able to 74 yards on 25 carries. The only player able to produce much of a ground game was quarterback Dak Prescott, who had 41 yards on just six carries.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones on Cowboys-Eagles III: Bring It On!
The last three times they've met in the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles. Two of those wins - in 1992 and 1995 - led to Super Bowls. If this year's road to another championship is routed through Philly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is fine with it. Despite Philadelphia's NFL-best record and the fact that a post-season rematch would be played at Lincoln Financial Field, Jones said Tuesday he welcomes Cowboys-Eagles III come January.
Michael Irvin on CeeDee Lamb's growth, defensive worries, unfair Dak criticisms
The Cowboys put up what some like to call a “40 Burger”. Michael Irvin is one of those people. The playmaker Michael Irvin joins Shan & Bobby to talk CeeDee & Dak’s performance against Philly, Cowboys defensive concerns, and more!
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?
In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Losing week 18 could actually be a win
It may be a sacrilegious thing to ask but should the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) intentionally lose week 18 vs the Washington Commanders (7-7-1)? Follow me for a sec and take a look at how the NFC playoff race is structured. If the Philadelphia Eagles win this weekend against the New...
Cowboys News: Micah's hand wrap, Arctic uniforms, Blake Jarwin to rival?
The Cowboys maintain that they want to be playing their best football this time of year, but they’re getting injury scares from some of their best players ahead of Week 17. Micah Parsons is sporting a hand wrap and was limited Tuesday, even as he tries to make a push for the Defensive Player of the Year honors. And Tony Pollard missed his second straight day with a thigh issue.
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Mike McCarthy Speaks Ahead of the Cowboys' Matchup Against the Titans
FRISCO, TX — As the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) prepare for their Week 17 matchup against the Tennessee Titans (7-8) on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7:15 p.m. in Nashville, Coach Mike McCarthy held his weekly press conference out at the Star in Frisco. Dallas is coming off an emotional victory...
Cowboys 'Little Brother' Dak Prescott Embodies 'Resilience' Theme
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott again threw an interception vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, but head coach Mike McCarthy loved how Prescott responded after it.
Yardbarker
Eagles vs Cowboys: Don’t Blame the Gardner
In the Eagles vs Cowboys Christmas Eve battle for seeding amongst division rivals, all cards were on the table, save the Hurts card. All the Eagles had to do was win one of their last three games to secure the first seed in the division and conference. They will have to wait at least one more week for that to happen.
Cowboys Jayron Kearse Gets Game Ball - And Harsh Grade
Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse is becoming one of Dan Quinn's most trusted assets and he again came up big on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
