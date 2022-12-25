ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth In First Christmas Speech As Monarch

By Carly Ledbetter
 3 days ago

King Charles delivered his first Christmas speech as monarch on Sunday, three months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The king spoke of the late queen in his speech, who died in September .

“I’m standing here in this exquisite chapel of St George, at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the late queen, is laid to rest with my dear father,” the sovereign said. “I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards, and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family.”

“Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones,” he added. “We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition.”

Earlier in the day, the king and Queen Camilla joined Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three children ― Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ― and other members of the royal family for the Christmas Day morning service at Sandringham Church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkZBp_0juClGGV00
Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince Louis, Prince George, King Charles III and Prince William attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25.

It was the first time that little Louis has made an appearance with his parents for the occasion.

Prince Andrew, who is no longer a working royal and recently settled a sexual abuse lawsuit earlier this year, also joined the family.

The king’s speech was recorded at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Dec. 13 ― just after the first three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” were released.

Neither Buckingham nor Kensington Palace responded to the claims made in the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQ2Qq_0juClGGV00 Queen Elizabeth II pictured at her final Christmas broadcast in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on Dec. 23, 2021, in Windsor, England.

The palaces are preparing for another round of allegations, as the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, “Spare,” will arrive on Jan. 10, 2023 ― nearly three years after Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back as senior working members of the royal family.

The duke said in a statement about the memoir in July 2021 that he is writing his book “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” Harry said.

He added that he’s “excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

