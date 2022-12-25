Read full article on original website
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Police ID man killed in Christmas Eve crash that sent car plunging into Bridgeport Harbor
Police have identified a man killed in a crash that sent his car into the waters of Bridgeport Harbor on Christmas Eve. Police say 33-year-old Jamal Gordon was killed early in the morning the day before Christmas after his car veered off the street and ended up in the water at Stratford and Waterview avenues.
Mother, Son, 55-Year-Old Woman ID'd As Victims Of Triple-Fatal Christmas West Hartford Crash
Police have released the identities of three people killed in a two-car Christmas Day crash in Connecticut, including a mother and son. The crash took place in West Hartford around 6:50 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Novellette Bailey, age 55, Faye Dawson-Judkins, age 52, and...
Officials ID 32-year-old man killed in Waterbury double shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have announced the name of a 32-year-old man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Waterbury. Dennis Rolon, of Waterbury, was killed after being shot Monday night while sitting in a parked vehicle outside of 264 Walnut St. A 22-year-old man in the vehicle was also shot, and […]
1Seriously Injured In Southington Crash On I-691, State Police Say
A section of I-691 West was shut down in Connecticut following a two-car crash with one person seriously injured. The crash took place in Hartford County around 6:45 a.m. in Southington near Exit 4. According to state police, a 42-year-old Meriden man driving a 2008 Kia Rio was stopped or...
74-year-old pedestrian killed in East Haven
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have shut down the Interstate 95 South Exit 52 off-ramp due to a crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian. The crash happened Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North High Street. The off-ramp, along with parts of North High Street, was closed due to the “serious injury” crash, […]
Moosup Woman Wearing Dark Clothing Killed Crossing Killingly Roadway
A Connecticut woman was hit and killed crossing a Connecticut roadway. Windham County resident Amanda Bell, age 45, of the village of Moosup, was killed around 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27 on Route 101 in the town of Killingly. According to Connecticut State Police, Bell, who was wearing dark clothing...
1 dead, 2 injured in Stonington fire
STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is dead and two injured after a fire Wednesday morning in Pawcatuck, according to Stonington police. Crews were called to the fire, located on Moss Street, at about 9:30 a.m. Two people and a cat were able to get out of the home. They were taken to a hospital […]
Police ID Man Who Died In House Fire In Somers
Police have released the name of a 72-year-old man who died in a Northern Westchester house fire. The victim is identified as Somers resident Richard Jordan, who died in a fire on Barlow Court on Monday, Dec. 26, according to state police. Jordan was found by firefighters after a full...
Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death
Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Two people are facing charges in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl earlier this year, police said. Updated: 5 hours ago. One person is dead and two people are hurt after a house fire in Stonington.
Plainfield woman dead after struck by car in Killingly
KILLINGLY, Conn. — A Plainfield woman was killed Tuesday night after a car struck her in Killingly, state police said. According to officials, a Toyota Prius was driving east on Route 101 in Killingly when they struck 45-year-old Amanda Bell who was crossing the road. Police said that Bell...
Man arrested for bar fight in Milford
MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Officers said that a man was arrested for breaching the peace at MyBar. The incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 12 Broad Street. The victim stated that Justin Lavorgna, 34, from Shelton became hostile when he was told to stop vaping at the bar. Lavorgna attacked...
Man arrested for smashing car with crowbar at South Windsor CVS
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after smashing a car with a crowbar at a CVS in South Windsor, according to police. Police responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 525 Buckland Rd. for reports of a man striking a car in the parking lot. The man, identified as 27-year-old Andrew J. Bobey […]
Three dead following a two car accident in West Hartford Sunday morning
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Three are dead following a two car collision on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road in West Hartford Sunday morning, according to police. West Hartford Police arrived at the scene at 6:49 a.m. Medical aid was provided to the occupants of the vehicles, but despite lifesaving efforts, two occupants were pronounced dead […]
Three die in West Hartford car crash
It happened at 6:49 on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
Man arrested after attempting to break into State Police cruisers in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested for attempting to break into State Police cruisers in Hartford on Wednesday night. Police said at approximately 10:39 p.m., a man dressed in dark clothing was seen by Trooper in the Troop H parking lot. When they got to him they identified him as Arash Kani, 30.
Police: Man dies after hit and run on Division Street in Derby
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) – The victim of a hit-and-run has died after succumbing to the injuries he sustained after being struck by a car in Derby, police said. The victim had been hit by a car on Division Street near the railroad crossing at approximately 9:21 p.m. on Dec. 15. The car that struck the […]
I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
Officials: Bobcat attacks man in east Hartford town
A man was attacked by a bobcat in the town of Colombia, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials say. The incident happened on Friday on Hunt Road while the man was walking. Colombia Animal Control responded to the area after the report, but was unable to locate the...
3 injured in crash that involved Connecticut State Police trooper
CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people, including a Connecticut State Police trooper, were taken to the hospital Sunday after a crash in Clinton, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street, according to authorities. The trooper, who was driving a 2018 Ford Taurus, […]
Southington police looking to ID suspects they say stole energy drinks, diapers on Christmas Eve
SOUTHINGTON – Police are looking for two suspects in a Christmas Eve theft at a local retailer. Investigators have released photos of the males and have asked that anyone with information on their identities reach out to Officer Chad Michaud at 860-621-0101 or cmichaud@southingtonpolice.org. According to police, the suspects...
