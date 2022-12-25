STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is dead and two injured after a fire Wednesday morning in Pawcatuck, according to Stonington police. Crews were called to the fire, located on Moss Street, at about 9:30 a.m. Two people and a cat were able to get out of the home. They were taken to a hospital […]

STONINGTON, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO