West Hartford, CT

WTNH

Officials ID 32-year-old man killed in Waterbury double shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have announced the name of a 32-year-old man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Waterbury. Dennis Rolon, of Waterbury, was killed after being shot Monday night while sitting in a parked vehicle outside of 264 Walnut St. A 22-year-old man in the vehicle was also shot, and […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

74-year-old pedestrian killed in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have shut down the Interstate 95 South Exit 52 off-ramp due to a crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian. The crash happened Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North High Street. The off-ramp, along with parts of North High Street, was closed due to the “serious injury” crash, […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in Stonington fire

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is dead and two injured after a fire Wednesday morning in Pawcatuck, according to Stonington police. Crews were called to the fire, located on Moss Street, at about 9:30 a.m. Two people and a cat were able to get out of the home. They were taken to a hospital […]
STONINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Who Died In House Fire In Somers

Police have released the name of a 72-year-old man who died in a Northern Westchester house fire. The victim is identified as Somers resident Richard Jordan, who died in a fire on Barlow Court on Monday, Dec. 26, according to state police. Jordan was found by firefighters after a full...
SOMERS, CT
FOX 61

Plainfield woman dead after struck by car in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. — A Plainfield woman was killed Tuesday night after a car struck her in Killingly, state police said. According to officials, a Toyota Prius was driving east on Route 101 in Killingly when they struck 45-year-old Amanda Bell who was crossing the road. Police said that Bell...
KILLINGLY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for bar fight in Milford

MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Officers said that a man was arrested for breaching the peace at MyBar. The incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 12 Broad Street. The victim stated that Justin Lavorgna, 34, from Shelton became hostile when he was told to stop vaping at the bar. Lavorgna attacked...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Three dead following a two car accident in West Hartford Sunday morning

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Three are dead following a two car collision on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road in West Hartford Sunday morning, according to police. West Hartford Police arrived at the scene at 6:49 a.m. Medical aid was provided to the occupants of the vehicles, but despite lifesaving efforts, two occupants were pronounced dead […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police: Man dies after hit and run on Division Street in Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) –  The victim of a hit-and-run has died after succumbing to the injuries he sustained after being struck by a car in Derby, police said. The victim had been hit by a car on Division Street near the railroad crossing at approximately 9:21 p.m. on Dec. 15. The car that struck the […]
DERBY, CT
WTNH

I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
WATERFORD, CT
News 12

Officials: Bobcat attacks man in east Hartford town

A man was attacked by a bobcat in the town of Colombia, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials say. The incident happened on Friday on Hunt Road while the man was walking. Colombia Animal Control responded to the area after the report, but was unable to locate the...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

3 injured in crash that involved Connecticut State Police trooper

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people, including a Connecticut State Police trooper, were taken to the hospital Sunday after a crash in Clinton, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street, according to authorities. The trooper, who was driving a 2018 Ford Taurus, […]
CLINTON, CT

