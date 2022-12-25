Read full article on original website
Juvenile accused of killing another child at Lufkin apartment complex arrested
LUFKIN, Texas — A juvenile accused of shooting another child to death at a Lufkin apartment complex was arrested Monday morning. Police said the juvenile was taken into custody on a murder charge around 7 a.m. Monday in connection with the shooting at Pinewood Park Apartments. The victim was...
KTRE
Juvenile arrested for murder at Lufkin apartment complex
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department reports a juvenile was arrested as a suspect in a murder that took place at Pinewood Park Apartments. The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 7 a.m. Monday, according to police. A gunshot victim taken to an emergency room around...
Garrison man arrested for alleged fentanyl possession, distribution
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Nacogdoches County man was arrested for alleged fentanyl possession and distribution after 180 grams of pills were located during a search, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Donaye Garrett, 48, of Garrison, is facing a second-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance. Garrett also faces […]
Minor arrested after person dies of gunshot wound in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A minor was arrested Monday morning as a murder suspect, according to Lufkin Police. Officials said the suspect was arrested after a gunshot victim, who was also a minor, was brought into a local ER around 1:45 a.m. and succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was taken into custody without incident […]
2 injured after Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas — According to the Lufkin Police Department Facebook, A man and woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after a shooting in Lufkin early this morning. At 3:38 a.m., officers received over 10, 911 calls reporting a shooting at 502 E. Denman Ave. Titus...
Lufkin nightclub parking lot shooting leaves two injured
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police Department announced that two people were taken to a local hospital after a shooting at The Playground nightclub in Lufkin happened early Christmas morning. Officials also said that one of the nightclub’s employees, Titus Smith, 34 of Lufkin, was arrested “after he assaulted an officer.” Officials said that around […]
Officials searching for Cherokee County man missing for over a month
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Officials are searching for a Jacksonville man who was last seen over a month ago after getting into a fight with girlfriend and leaving the home. Ryan Donald Hoskins, 38, was last seen leaving a residence on Fulton Street in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25 after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. He left in a white 2000-ish Chevy Suburban with an anti-abortion sticker on the rear left bumper, according to Cherokee County Crime Stoppers.
Sheriff: Jacksonville man missing since November
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man by the name of Ryan Donald Hoskins has been missing since Nov. 25. Hoskins was last seen leaving 153 Fulton St. in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25. after getting into a fight with his girlfriend, according to officials. He reportedly left the residence in a white […]
Crockett Police foil heavy equipment heist
CROCKETT – According to an officer with the Crockett Police Department, a Dodge pickup towing a trailer loaded with a hydraulic excavator was detained for a traffic violation early Sunday morning on December 18 on US Highway 287 North. The driver was identified as Dustin Heath McNutt, age 29, of Crockett. Although McNutt gave officers conflicting information about the trailer and excavator, he consented to let the officers search the vehicle.
Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — A juvenile is in critical condition after police say they were shot overnight in Lufkin Friday. The child was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning, Lufkin police said. Officers were called to a local emergency room regarding a report of a...
cbs19.tv
Major crash on SH 315 and US 259 causing traffic delays
RUSK, Texas — Major crash causing traffic delays on SH 315 and US 259 in Mount Enterprise. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway. Officials have detours in place and are suggesting drivers to take alternate routes. Rusk County OEM, Rusk County...
Two juveniles dead, driver injured after Trinity crash
TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced that a Saturday morning crash on State Highway 49 in Trinity has left one person injured and two juveniles dead. According to officials, emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash around 4 a.m. Of the vehicles three passengers, the two juveniles “succumbed to their […]
1 injured, 2 juveniles killed in East Texas early morning crash
TYLER, Texas — According to theTrinity County Sheriffs Facebook page, two juveniles killed in a wreck early Christmas Eve morning. At 4:00 a.m. Officers, Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle crash on SH94 inside the city limits of Trinity. The vehicle was occupied by three...
KTRE
Chief deputy, constable, former election candidate applicants for Angelina County sheriff post
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three with established law enforcement experience have submitted applications for the soon-to-be vacant position of sheriff for Angelina County. Current Chief Deputy Mark McLin, who will be taking over the administrative duties of the sheriff’s office until a new sheriff is named, was the first applicant.
KLTV
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity
TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Trinity has injured one person and killed two others. According to a report by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, around 4 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 94 inside the Trinity city limits. The driver was transported by air to a hospital and is listed as stable in condition. The vehicle’s other two occupants, both juveniles, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
San Augustine ISD mourns death of sophomore student
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The superintendent of San Augustine ISD announced the district is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman said that sophomore Kymron Davis died on Monday. “We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they deal with this […]
scttx.com
TVFD Responds to Multiple House Fires During Week; US 59, 84 Scene of Crash
December 26, 2022 - Timpson Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) was called out December 24, 2022, for their fifth house fire of the week at 3:45pm to CR 4667 and CR 4660. Upon arrival it was discovered that a trash fire had gotten out and reached a dwelling, setting it on fire as well. TVFD began attacking the structure fire, as well as the grass and brush fire simultaneously. The grass and brush fire was approximately 15 acres and additional help was requested with Tenaha VFD responding with brush trucks to assist.
kjas.com
Two car crash at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96
One person was injured in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday evening at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash involving a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and a late model Chevrolet SUV had occurred.
KTRE
Zavalla boil notice still in effect as some residents regain service
Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
