Fire destroys Bloomington home on Christmas morning

STILLWATER, Minn. -- Preliminary evidence shows George Musser, the 20-year-old found dead near Stillwater, died of cold weather exposure, according to authorities.Musser left Brian's Bar in downtown Stillwater at around 2:10 a.m. Saturday morning and was later reported missing. His body was found Sunday night in neighboring Baytown Township. RELATED: "He was just a great kid": Family grapples with heartbreak after George Musser, 20, found dead near StillwaterOn Wednesday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office released more information in the investigation, saying Musser left the bar in subzero temperatures wearing a flannel shirt, jeans, stocking cap, and shoes."A progression of video footage...
