Bloomington, MN

Fire destroys Bloomington home on Christmas morning

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

Bloomington house ruined by fire 00:21

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A fire destroyed a home in Bloomington early Sunday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSpdZ_0juCkTJf00
The Bloomington Fire Department says the fire started in the attached garage. CBS Minnesota

The Bloomington Fire Department says the fire at the 10300 block of Wyoming Avenue started in the attached garage and spread to the rest of the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

