LISTEN: The Stories Behind the Pictures

 3 days ago

Hundreds of Bellevue healthcare workers held a rally outside the hospital in solidarity with people protesting the death of George Floyd, June 4, 2020.

Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

“Photographs like this give you windows into other worlds.”

Daily News legend Susan Watts and THE CITY’s Ben Fractenberg talk with Alex Brook Lynn about the art of shooting the news in New York, and share the stories behind some of their most powerful work.

That starts with Susan’s wild dogs of the Deegan (at the 13:00 mark),

Ben’s “photograph of perseverance” (16:00),

Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Susan’s window washer (20:00),

Ben’s Bellevue protest, pictured above (25:00),

And a photo of Susan’s including an image of suicide (32:00).

This episode includes a conversation about suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 or call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline . You can also get support via text by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat . Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.

Subscribe to FAQ NYC on Apple , Spotify , or pretty much everywhere podcasts are found.

This episode references From Wards Island to Amazon Warehouse in Jersey, This Commute Is Hell on Wheels .

And the FAQ NYC episode (with video!), Talking About Pictures.

