Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Related
Woman severely assaulted after hotel break-in
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers say they arrested a man after he punched a woman multiple times, and locked her in a hotel room to prevent her from calling police. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Christmas Eve around 3:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of an assault happening at the Valley […]
local21news.com
Man gets life in prison for second-degree murder and arson in Lancaster: DA
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 4-10 years for second-degree murder and arson stemming from an incident in 2019 according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Officials say Javen T. Jackson, 24, set an apartment complex in New...
Central Pa. man sentenced to life in prison after murder, arson conviction
A 24-year-old could spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a Lancaster County business owner in 2019 and setting a local apartment building on fire. Javen T. Jackson was sentenced Dec. 20 to life in prison plus 4–10 years on second-degree murder and arson charges, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.
abc27.com
Person of interest sought in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are seeking to identify a person of interest in connection to the female body found at the Sunken Gardens last week. Harrisburg Police say the woman was found with multiple traumatic injuries on December 22 at the gardens on North Front and Verbeke Streets. Officers were seen removing evidence from the area and deploying a drone over the garden.
Police investigating central Pa. stabbing
One person was stabbed early Wednesday morning in Lancaster, city police said. The person who was stabbed arrived at a hospital around 6:08 a.m., police said. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be released later Wednesday. It’s unclear exactly where in Lancaster City the stabbing happened....
local21news.com
One injured in stabbing in Lancaster, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was injured in a stabbing on Wednesday morning in Lancaster, police say. According to authorities, officers were called after someone arrived at the hospital saying they had been stabbed. Police say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to...
local21news.com
Man faces homicide by vehicle charges following crash that killed two sisters
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Police say a man is facing homicide by vehicle charges, along with a number of other charges, following a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County that killed two sisters on December 23. According to the Pennsylvania State Police-Bowmansville, 41-year-old...
WJAC TV
Police: Williamsburg man admits to attempting to molest family member
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Martinsburg Police Department say a Williamsburg man is facing charges after he allegedly admitted to molesting a family member. According to the affidavit, police say the investigation began in October after William Newswanger, now age 25, reportedly called 911 to "turn himself in."
Slain woman found in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens had suffered ‘traumatic injuries’
Update: Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police. A woman found dead in Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden before the holidays was killed, police confirmed Wednesday. The woman died of traumatic injuries and her death was ruled a homicide, Lt. Kyle Gautsch said....
WGAL
Police ask for help in death investigation in Ephrata, Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are asking for help as they investigate a man's death. Ephrata police said an officer found 39-year-old Paul Donnelly on the road near the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Emergency medical services responded, but Donnelly...
Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police
Police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a woman who was found at the Sunken Gardens park in Harrisburg last week. The woman, who died of traumatic injuries, was found around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at the park off Front and Verbeke streets, according to police. It is unclear how long she had been dead when her body was discovered near some access doors at the north end of the park.
Woman’s disappearance went unsolved for 38 years. Handwritten note leads to an arrest
The missing woman’s body was never found, prosecutors said.
Police: Woman steals police car, says dog ate sister
COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Coal Township woman is facing charges after officials say she stole a police vehicle and made false radio transmissions. According to a release from the Shamokin City Police Department, on Wednesday morning around 2:30 a.m., 31-year-old Stormie Birster entered an unlocked police vehicle at the Shamokin Police Department […]
State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery
JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
abc27.com
Bicyclist killed in Harrisburg accident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bicyclist died after being struck by a motor vehicle during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg Police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Cameron and Paxton Streets for a report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle.
Bicyclist fatally struck at Harrisburg intersection: police
A 29-year-old woman on a bicycle died Tuesday after a vehicle hit her at a city intersection, Harrisburg police said. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at Cameron and Paxton streets, according to police. Police said the woman, who hasn’t yet been identified, was cycling west across Cameron Street when...
Pennsylvania State Police report 7 dead, 116 DUI arrests over Christmas weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) –A report from the Pennsylvania State Police shows they had a busy holiday weekend out on the roads, investigating 661 motor vehicle crashes from Dec. 23-25. Of the 661 crashes, five were deadly killing seven people. Of those five deadly crashes, alcohol played a factor in two of them, their report shows. […]
Woman reports cell phone stolen during shopping trip
Allenwood, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a woman's cell phone while she was shopping at Dollar General in Allenwood. The victim, of Hughesville, reported the phone was stolen between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Dec. 20. The phone is a black Samsung Galaxy A53 with a green label that says "I love you Faith" and two pictures inside a clear case with black trim. Anyone with information may contact state police at Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA2022-1620353.
Man’s nose fractured during bar fight
State College, Pa. — A man will need surgery to fix a broken nose received during an assault at a State College bar. Officer C.J. Lageman of the State College Police Department discovered the man lying in blood near Zeno’s Bar on the night of October 27. Lageman discovered lacerations on the man’s nose and head. After the man was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center, Lageman spoke with a...
abc27.com
Police search for suspect on bicycle in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a suspect on a blue bicycle in York, after the suspect broke a car window and stole a wallet and a jar of change from the vehicle. According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, this morning at approximately...
Comments / 5