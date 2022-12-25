ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

WBRE

Woman severely assaulted after hotel break-in

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers say they arrested a man after he punched a woman multiple times, and locked her in a hotel room to prevent her from calling police. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Christmas Eve around 3:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of an assault happening at the Valley […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Person of interest sought in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are seeking to identify a person of interest in connection to the female body found at the Sunken Gardens last week. Harrisburg Police say the woman was found with multiple traumatic injuries on December 22 at the gardens on North Front and Verbeke Streets. Officers were seen removing evidence from the area and deploying a drone over the garden.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Police investigating central Pa. stabbing

One person was stabbed early Wednesday morning in Lancaster, city police said. The person who was stabbed arrived at a hospital around 6:08 a.m., police said. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be released later Wednesday. It’s unclear exactly where in Lancaster City the stabbing happened....
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

One injured in stabbing in Lancaster, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was injured in a stabbing on Wednesday morning in Lancaster, police say. According to authorities, officers were called after someone arrived at the hospital saying they had been stabbed. Police say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to...
LANCASTER, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Williamsburg man admits to attempting to molest family member

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Martinsburg Police Department say a Williamsburg man is facing charges after he allegedly admitted to molesting a family member. According to the affidavit, police say the investigation began in October after William Newswanger, now age 25, reportedly called 911 to "turn himself in."
WILLIAMSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police

Police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a woman who was found at the Sunken Gardens park in Harrisburg last week. The woman, who died of traumatic injuries, was found around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at the park off Front and Verbeke streets, according to police. It is unclear how long she had been dead when her body was discovered near some access doors at the north end of the park.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman steals police car, says dog ate sister

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Coal Township woman is facing charges after officials say she stole a police vehicle and made false radio transmissions. According to a release from the Shamokin City Police Department, on Wednesday morning around 2:30 a.m., 31-year-old Stormie Birster entered an unlocked police vehicle at the Shamokin Police Department […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
FOX 43

State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery

JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Bicyclist killed in Harrisburg accident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bicyclist died after being struck by a motor vehicle during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg Police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Cameron and Paxton Streets for a report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman reports cell phone stolen during shopping trip

Allenwood, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a woman's cell phone while she was shopping at Dollar General in Allenwood. The victim, of Hughesville, reported the phone was stolen between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Dec. 20. The phone is a black Samsung Galaxy A53 with a green label that says "I love you Faith" and two pictures inside a clear case with black trim. Anyone with information may contact state police at Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA2022-1620353.
ALLENWOOD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man’s nose fractured during bar fight

State College, Pa. — A man will need surgery to fix a broken nose received during an assault at a State College bar. Officer C.J. Lageman of the State College Police Department discovered the man lying in blood near Zeno’s Bar on the night of October 27. Lageman discovered lacerations on the man’s nose and head. After the man was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center, Lageman spoke with a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Police search for suspect on bicycle in York County

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a suspect on a blue bicycle in York, after the suspect broke a car window and stole a wallet and a jar of change from the vehicle. According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, this morning at approximately...
YORK COUNTY, PA

