NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been found dead and two people are missing after an SUV was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Late the morning of December 27, Virginia State Police were called about a submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Police say the vehicle was washed off the road, but they don’t know precisely when.

NELSON COUNTY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO