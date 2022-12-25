ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Three found dead, two sought after SUV found in river

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been found dead and two people are missing after an SUV was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Late the morning of December 27, Virginia State Police were called about a submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Police say the vehicle was washed off the road, but they don’t know precisely when.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One person arrested after deadly shooting in Concord

APPOMATTOX, Va. – One man is dead and one is arrested after a deadly shooting in Concord on Christmas Eve. Deputies said they responded to a home on Moore Drive at around 10:45 a.m. and found 47-year-old Jimmy Adams Jr. shot. They said despite the best efforts of their...
CONCORD, VA
WHSV

Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Two found dead in submerged car

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Car found overturned after hitting a tree in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a single-vehicle crash in which a car overturned on Saturday, Dec. 24. Firefighters arrived at the 1300 block of Village Highway and found a white Kia overturned shortly after 2:00 am. Officials report the car...
RUSTBURG, VA
cbs19news

Fire displaces Nelson County family

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County family has been displaced by a fire that occurred Friday night. The fire occurred around 7:05 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Morse Lane in the southern part of the county. Crews from several departments responded to the scene, finding...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Horse dies after rescue from frozen pond in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The horse has died, according to the Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. EARLIER STORY: A horse was rescued Tuesday night after falling through an ice-covered pond in Bedford County, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department. Crews say the rescue took place at...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Albemarle Police investigate a 2nd Stony Point Road murder within two months

BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police are reporting another homicide on Stony Point Road. Shortly after 9:30 last night, police, fire, and rescue were dispatched to the 5200 block of Stony Point Road — not to far from Barboursville — for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway. Deputies arrived and determined the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Motor vehicle crash on Big Island Highway: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. Firefighters said they responded to the 1200blk of Big Island Highway for a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles with entrapment. According to firefighters, units arrived on the scene to find one vehicle...
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup. At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: City receives $400k grant to redevelop downtown building

The City of Waynesboro has received at $400,000 grant to redevelop 411 W. Main St. into a vibrant retail and commercial space including retail, café, co-working and artisans spaces. The redeveloped storefront will make a distinct contribution to the downtown district and is expected to create at least eight new full-time jobs.
WAYNESBORO, VA

