cbs19news
Gordonsville man charged with murder for Charlottesville woman's death
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a Gordonsville man is facing murder and other charges in connection with a shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 19500 block of Gates Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they...
WDBJ7.com
Three found dead, two sought after SUV found in river
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been found dead and two people are missing after an SUV was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Late the morning of December 27, Virginia State Police were called about a submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Police say the vehicle was washed off the road, but they don’t know precisely when.
WSLS
One person arrested after deadly shooting in Concord
APPOMATTOX, Va. – One man is dead and one is arrested after a deadly shooting in Concord on Christmas Eve. Deputies said they responded to a home on Moore Drive at around 10:45 a.m. and found 47-year-old Jimmy Adams Jr. shot. They said despite the best efforts of their...
wina.com
Albemarle Police make murder arrest in last week’s Stony Point Road killing
BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police over the weekend charged a man from Orange in the killing of a woman found dead in a car in the 5300 block of Stony Point Road last week. 31-year old Dominic Gaskins is charged with 2nd-degree murder and two firearms charges in the death of 37-year old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins.
WHSV
Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
WHSV
cbs19news
WSLS
28-year-old dead after Christmas morning crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Christmas day in Bedford County. The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, Dec. 25, around 1:30 a.m. on Route 460 near Route 805, police said. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Police renew effort to get information on man reported missing in July
Charlottesville Police continue to look for leads in the disappearance of a 60-year-old city man reported missing in July. John Milton Harris III, 60, is 5’8” with a medium build and suffers from several medical issues, according to police. Harris was reported missing on July 9, and was...
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
wfxrtv.com
Car found overturned after hitting a tree in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a single-vehicle crash in which a car overturned on Saturday, Dec. 24. Firefighters arrived at the 1300 block of Village Highway and found a white Kia overturned shortly after 2:00 am. Officials report the car...
cbs19news
Fire displaces Nelson County family
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County family has been displaced by a fire that occurred Friday night. The fire occurred around 7:05 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Morse Lane in the southern part of the county. Crews from several departments responded to the scene, finding...
Augusta Free Press
Bedford County: Bedford man dies from injuries single-vehicle crash on Route 460
A Bedford man died early Christmas morning in a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Bedford County. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460 at 1:30 a.m., according to Virginia State Police, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, then crossing the median and overturned into the westbound lanes.
WDBJ7.com
Horse dies after rescue from frozen pond in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The horse has died, according to the Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. EARLIER STORY: A horse was rescued Tuesday night after falling through an ice-covered pond in Bedford County, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department. Crews say the rescue took place at...
wina.com
Albemarle Police investigate a 2nd Stony Point Road murder within two months
BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police are reporting another homicide on Stony Point Road. Shortly after 9:30 last night, police, fire, and rescue were dispatched to the 5200 block of Stony Point Road — not to far from Barboursville — for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway. Deputies arrived and determined the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased.
WSET
Motor vehicle crash on Big Island Highway: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. Firefighters said they responded to the 1200blk of Big Island Highway for a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles with entrapment. According to firefighters, units arrived on the scene to find one vehicle...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County fire departments offer warming shelters during frigid temperatures
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire departments in Pittsylvania County worked together to offer warming shelters during the weekend’s frigid temperatures. The shelters in Gretna, Chatham, Brosville, Tunstall, Cool Branch, Renan, and Java opened at noon last Friday. Gretna Fire & Rescue did not have anyone go to the...
WDBJ7.com
Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup. At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: City receives $400k grant to redevelop downtown building
The City of Waynesboro has received at $400,000 grant to redevelop 411 W. Main St. into a vibrant retail and commercial space including retail, café, co-working and artisans spaces. The redeveloped storefront will make a distinct contribution to the downtown district and is expected to create at least eight new full-time jobs.
