Sylvania, OH

Silica road bridge project moves forward in Sylvania

By Vincent Lucarelli / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

The city of Sylvania is making major strides forward as it prepares to undertake the large road and bridge refurbishment project next year around Monroe Street and Silica Drive.

The effort started in 2017, deputy public service director Joe Shaw said Monday at the Sylvania City Council meeting.

“So we are going to be in year six next year of Monroe and Silica,” he said. “A lot of hard work has been done all year on acquiring the necessary right of way for this project. We have been before council many times this year acquiring all of that and we are set and ready.”

Mr. Shaw described Monday how the project, encompassing large sections of Monroe Street and Silica Drive, has received federal authorization to begin advertising the project for bid. The city hopes to do that immediately after the new year.

The project has four main parts:

  • Reconstructing the Silica Drive bridge crossing the Ottawa River near Northview High School, making the bridges for foot and car traffic which are currently separate, into one new combined bridge.
  • Widening the intersection at Monroe Street and Silica Drive, adding turn lanes and traffic lights.
  • Widening the stretch of Monroe Street between Silica Drive and Main Street.
  • Upgrading the Monroe Street railroad crossing with widened pavement and new warning devices.

Construction is expected to begin in March and continue for 24 months, costing around $5.3 million, Mr. Shaw said. The city’s cost, however, will be just more than $200,000 thanks to the help of grants and other funds.

Documents released by the city of Sylvania show that the city received a total of $2,096,222.9 in state funding from the Ohio Municipal Bridge Program and Ohio Public Works Commission. That is in addition to $2,956,748 from the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Program.

Councilman Douglas Haynam said that the leadership of Sylvania Public Service Director Kevin Aller is responsible for the tremendous value the city is receiving.

“It is very impressive that we have been able to fund this so reasonably,” Mr. Haynam, a 19-year council member, said in an interview. “Kevin Aller and the members of his team are phenomenal at doing this. They really understand the grant and funding programs that are out there, and they do a great job of accessing those for our city. That is a very consistent performance by those guys.”

Mr. Haynam described the Monroe and Silica intersection as one of the most congested in town. Through the lane expansions and stoplight additions, traffic will still frequent that area, but will flow better, he said.

“Since that intersection was constructed, traffic has increased significantly,” Mr. Haynam said.

Crossing that intersection is one of the only ways to reach the northwest corner of the city, when coming from the downtown Sylvania highway exits, he said.

“It has become a traffic issue, particularly in the mornings and evenings,” Mr. Haynam said.

Monday’s update comes after several steps taken by council at its Dec. 5 meeting. Among other decisions, Tetra Tech, a downtown Toledo-based engineering consultant, was contracted to provide design engineering services for the Monroe Street and Silica Drive project.

“With ODOT projects, the design engineer is not eligible to serve as the construction engineer,” Mr. Aller said at the Dec. 5 meeting. “You do need that design firm to help us through the bidding phases and any questions that might come up during that. There are always questions that come up during construction [such as] ‘I think your detail was a little off’ or ‘We want to do this instead.’”

Also on Dec. 5, council approved a temporary easement from Speedway to close its driveway on Monroe Street during the part of the project that will go past that area.

An easement with the Norfolk Southern Railway Company to work on the rail crossing that crosses Monroe Street near the Sylvania municipal building was approved, as well.

In addition, an increase from 15 to 19 in the number of parcels the city needs to purchase to complete the project, discovered once title work was complete, also was approved.

