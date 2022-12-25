ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Year in Entertainment

By Joe Carroll
 3 days ago

As the entertainment industry continued to emerge from the COVID pandemic, several events received major attention, from a high-profile court trial to a slap seen around the world. Danya Bacchus takes a look back at some of the year’s top entertainment stories.)

