NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan on Raiders benching Derek Carr: I see some great players who can beat you
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s...
WATCH: Very dirty, late hit in college football bowl game today
We saw a very dirty, late hit in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday. Bowling Green and New Mexico State were facing off in the day's only bowl game and midway through the first quarter, an Aggies player went too far. A defensive player for NMSU went low and late going against Falcons quarterback Matt ...
Kyle Shanahan Says He Doesn't Know Who the Starting Quarterback Will Be Next Season
Probably not what Trey Lance wants to hear.
NBC Sports
Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back
The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Broncos GM Addresses Whether He Thinks Wilson Is ‘Fixable’
The quarterback is in the midst of the worst year of his career.
1 NFL game likely to be given primetime slot in Week 18
The NFL will have one primetime game on Saturday night in Week 18, and an unlikely contest has emerged as a potential option. The post 1 NFL game likely to be given primetime slot in Week 18 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Watch Steph savagely mimic ref after Bane foul in Dubs-Grizz
The self-proclaimed “Petty King” was in full savage mode on Sunday. Steph Curry’s left shoulder injury kept him out of the Warriors’ highly-anticipated Christmas Day clash against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, but his presence from the bench hasn’t taken any days off. After...
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett to Return vs. Jets? Pete Carroll Answers 'Question'
Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett will be needed now more than ever as his team faces do-or-die circumstances. But his status for Sunday's meeting with the New York Jets remains up in the air.
NBC Sports
Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.
NBC Sports
Could Brady and Gronk reunite on new team in 2023? Here's the latest
Is it time to get the band back together for one more show?. Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski stirred speculation about a comeback last week when he cryptically tweeted, "I'm kinda bored," prompting several teams to reach out to him about returning in 2022. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided some...
Sean Payton coach speculation intensifies after Arizona Cardinals 'consideration' report
The Sean Payton coaching speculation continues to run rampant throughout the NFL and chatter continues to connect the Arizona Cardinals as a potential landing spot for the former New Orleans Saints coach. That chatter intensified after a report from CBS Sports' NFL Insider Josina Anderson on Monday, a report that said the Cardinals...
NFL playoff picture: AFC-NFC clinching scenarios for Week 17
With just a handful of teams still competing in the NFC, Philadelphia has a clinching scenario that involves the overall No. 1 seed for Week 17. NFL research released the clinching scenarios for the AFC and NFC, excluding any tiebreaker scenarios. NFL Communications just released the official scenario with tie-breakers...
NBC Sports
Shanahan not thinking about Purdy's fate at QB next season
SANTA CLARA — With each game Brock Purdy plays, it becomes easier and easier to envision him as the 49ers’ long-term starting quarterback. Coach Kyle Shanahan, however, isn't going there. Not yet, anyway. “I don’t even know what year it is after this season’s over,” Shanahan answered Monday...
NBC Sports
JP, JK tease new era of Warriors basketball in win vs. Hornets
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors opened the door to disaster Tuesday night, and didn’t quite know how to close it. The concern level went through the Chase Center roof because they knew Stephen Curry was not available. Neither was Andrew Wiggins. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, both active...
NBC Sports
Giants agree to three-year, $33M deal with Taylor Rogers
After his twin brother was acquired by the San Diego Padres earlier this year, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers joked that the NL West had become "the best looking division in baseball." He now can use the same line about his bullpen. The Giants have agreed to terms on a three-year,...
NBC Sports
49ers' Bosa named NFC Defensive Player of the Week ... again
Nick Bosa’s already-convincing case for NFL Defensive Player of the Year received yet another boost on Wednesday. The 49ers defensive end was chosen as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season and the fourth time in his four-year career. Bosa played a key...
NBC Sports
Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets
Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
NBC Sports
Broncos owner Greg Penner: New head coach will report to me, not George Paton
Broncos owner Greg Penner is making clear that he’s calling the shots on the team’s next head coach. Although Penner expressed confidence in General Manager George Paton and said Paton will be heavily involved, Penner said that overseeing the next head coach will fall to the owner in Denver going forward.
NBC Sports
New Broncos coach apparently will run the football operation
Broncos G.M. George Paton is staying with the team. But he will no longer be running the football operation. Although the Broncos haven’t announced that development, it’s the inescapable conclusion to be gleaned from the comments made Tuesday by Broncos CEO Greg Penner. Paton had been firmly in...
