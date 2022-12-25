ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back

The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Watch Steph savagely mimic ref after Bane foul in Dubs-Grizz

The self-proclaimed “Petty King” was in full savage mode on Sunday. Steph Curry’s left shoulder injury kept him out of the Warriors’ highly-anticipated Christmas Day clash against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, but his presence from the bench hasn’t taken any days off. After...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”

After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.
NBC Sports

Could Brady and Gronk reunite on new team in 2023? Here's the latest

Is it time to get the band back together for one more show?. Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski stirred speculation about a comeback last week when he cryptically tweeted, "I'm kinda bored," prompting several teams to reach out to him about returning in 2022. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided some...
NBC Sports

Shanahan not thinking about Purdy's fate at QB next season

SANTA CLARA — With each game Brock Purdy plays, it becomes easier and easier to envision him as the 49ers’ long-term starting quarterback. Coach Kyle Shanahan, however, isn't going there. Not yet, anyway. “I don’t even know what year it is after this season’s over,” Shanahan answered Monday...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

JP, JK tease new era of Warriors basketball in win vs. Hornets

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors opened the door to disaster Tuesday night, and didn’t quite know how to close it. The concern level went through the Chase Center roof because they knew Stephen Curry was not available. Neither was Andrew Wiggins. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, both active...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Giants agree to three-year, $33M deal with Taylor Rogers

After his twin brother was acquired by the San Diego Padres earlier this year, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers joked that the NL West had become "the best looking division in baseball." He now can use the same line about his bullpen. The Giants have agreed to terms on a three-year,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers' Bosa named NFC Defensive Player of the Week ... again

Nick Bosa’s already-convincing case for NFL Defensive Player of the Year received yet another boost on Wednesday. The 49ers defensive end was chosen as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season and the fourth time in his four-year career. Bosa played a key...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets

Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

New Broncos coach apparently will run the football operation

Broncos G.M. George Paton is staying with the team. But he will no longer be running the football operation. Although the Broncos haven’t announced that development, it’s the inescapable conclusion to be gleaned from the comments made Tuesday by Broncos CEO Greg Penner. Paton had been firmly in...
DENVER, CO

