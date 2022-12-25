King Charles gives first Christmas speech after Queen Elizabeth II's death, highlights Prince William and Kate

Read full article on original website
Indiana man allegedly kills, dismembers father after believing him to be robot: 'Had to shoot at it'
A man from Lawrence County, Indiana, has been charged with 10 crimes after he allegedly shot, killed and dismembered his father, believing him to be a robot, police say.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned not to attend King Charles coronation after Netflix docuseries drop
Former leaders in Britain are telling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not to attend King Charles' coronation in June due to their Netflix release.
Queen's former chaplain warns 'multicultural, multifaith' King Charles III threatens British monarchy
Gavin Ashenden, the former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II, warned that the multifaith multiculturalism of King Charles III threatens to destroy his own house and end the monarchy.
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Signs of Tension in 2022 Christmas Card Photo
Prince William and Kate Middleton's body language is analyzed in their 2022 Christmas card by an expert. The expert believes the couple shows some tension in the family photo.
Prince Harry Makes A Bold New Claim About His Upbringing With King Charles
Ever since he and his wife Meghan Markle defected from the royal family, in early 2020, Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, has gone from bad to worse. In fact, just last month, Charles gifted himself a Harry snub for his birthday. As Reuters reported at the time, the newly-crowned sovereign asked the British parliament to allow his brother, Prince Edward, and sister, Princess Anne, to become Counsellors of State, thereby pushing the Duke of Sussex to the bottom of the list.
epicstream.com
Princess Beatrice’s Husband Has to Thank Meghan Markle for Breaking Royal Family’s Christmas Tradition?
Meghan Markle reportedly sparked a change in the royal family's Christmas tradition that Kate Middleton didn't enjoy, but Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, got to take advantage of. Meghan Markle Changed A Christmas Tradition Within The Royal Household?. The former Suits star spent the holidays in 2017 with the...
Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family
Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’
Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
The Real Reason King Charles Invited Sarah Ferguson to Spend Christmas With the Royals After Decades-Long Feud
Find out why King Charles III has invited Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to the royals' Christmas dinner for the first time in 30 years.
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Sees Meghan Markle and Princess Diana as ‘Intertwined in His Mind’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the subject of the docuseries Harry and Meghan. A body language expert says Harry has 'intertwined' Meghan and his mother, Princess Diana.
Queen Elizabeth’s Whole Reason for Not Allowing Prince Harry and Meghan’s Half-in, Half-out Deal Is Because of Sophie Wessex
Find out what royal experts are recalling about Sophie, Countess of Wessex embarrassing scandal and why Queen Elizabeth II wasn't agreeing to a half-in, half-out deal for Meghan and Harry.
Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says He ‘Can’t Bear’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary
Princess Diana's former butler has spoken out about what he thinks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries and says he's "can't bear it."
Body Language Expert Notes Prince George ‘Has Taken Over’ the Lead From Prince William in Family Christmas Photo
A body language expert noticed signs that Prince George was leading the way in the family Christmas photo, taking over the role from Prince William.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Sending Christmas Gifts to Archie and Lilibet But Not Prince Harry and Meghan, Commentator Shares
Find out what royal tradition the Waleses will keep up with the Sussexes despite the frosty relationship between them. Plus, what major change the royal family will see this Christmas.
King Charles Will Break Queen Elizabeth II’s Biggest Christmas Tradition This Year
Find out which one of Queen Elizabeth II's long-stranding traditions her son, King Charles III, is set to do away with this Christmas.
Footage shows a shaken-up Prince Harry receiving a text from Prince William after his bombshell interview with Oprah
"I wish I knew what to do," Harry said after receiving a text from his brother Prince William after the couple's Oprah interview aired.
Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry
Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
