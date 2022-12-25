ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 charged in nationwide Ring camera ‘swatting’ spree

(WHNT) — Two men have been accused carrying out a “swatting spree” over the span of one week in November as they allegedly hacked into a dozen Ring doorbell cameras across the country and live-streamed police response. Kya Christian Nelson, 21, of Racine, Wisconsin, and James Thomas...
