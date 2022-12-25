(NEXSTAR) – Amid inflation, and no changes on the federal level, multiple states will be raising their minimum wages in 2023. The federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25, a rate that hasn’t changed since 2009. As of fall 2022, 15 states have minimum wage rates that match the federal minimum wage, down from 16 last year.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO