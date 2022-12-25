For two decades, the SAG Awards all but ignored science fiction on TV. There were exceptions, of course — the ensembles of “3rd Rock From the Sun,” “The X-Files” and “Lost” were all nominated, and John Lithgow, Kristen Johnston, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson earned individual recognition (and in Lithgow and Anderson’s cases, multiple wins). It wasn’t until the 2016 SAG Awards — when the first seasons of “Westworld” and “Stranger Things” both earned nominations for their ensembles and their respective stars Thandie Newton, Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder — that the guild began to regularly consider sci-fi performances as worthy of recognition alongside other series.

