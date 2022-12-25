Read full article on original website
Recent college grad among those dead in Colorado Springs amid frigid temps
Last week’s arctic blast appears to be responsible for at least four deaths in Colorado Springs, including that of a 23-year-old college student, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Katelin Anderson, a recent Pikes Peak State College graduate who had been accepted into Colorado School of Mines' engineering...
Construction company hired to build Pueblo steel mill expansion sued for failing to do the work
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The construction company hired on to build the state-of-the-art solar-powered steel mill expansion in Pueblo is being sued in federal court for failing to do the job they agreed to do. A federal lawsuit was filed against Wanzek Construction Inc. based out of North Dakota on Dec. 21 for breaking their The post Construction company hired to build Pueblo steel mill expansion sued for failing to do the work appeared first on KRDO.
Daily Record
No. 3 Story of 2022: Investigation continues after bodies found along Phantom Canyon Road
Editor’s Note: This is the Daily Record’s No. 3 story of 2022 for Fremont County. The countdown continues through New Year’s Eve. County Road 67, also widely known as Phantom Canyon Road, is one of the most scenic and historic drives in Colorado, but looking back on 2022, it now is haunted with harrowing memories for a handful of families.
95rockfm.com
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
KKTV
Deadly overnight crash closes a major downtown Colorado Road
WATCH - Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. An investigation was underway Tuesday morning after a possible explosive device was found in unincorporated El Paso County east of Colorado Springs. Updated: 18 hours ago. A teen was killed in Denver. Updated: 18 hours...
13 Investigates: El Paso County murder arrest highlights deportation process in Colorado
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Customers and Border Patrol report that more than 12,000 undocumented immigrants with prior criminal convictions have been arrested in the U.S. in 2022. This comes as the debate over America's immigration policies stays at the forefront of concern for local and national legislators. Of those previous The post 13 Investigates: El Paso County murder arrest highlights deportation process in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
weather5280.com
Snow and rain target Denver and Colorado Springs for Wednesday p.m. drive
Tuesday will be quite warm, 60s, ahead of the next weather machine that is set to drop heavy snow on the mountains. Here is an animation of the system moving through the state today through Thursday morning, note we'll have some rain and rain snow mixing at lower elevations:. For...
Neighbors speak out after 55th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs saw its 55th traffic fatality. This sets a new record for most fatal traffic accidents in the city. Around 2:15 Wednesday morning, crews were called to the 1500 block of North Nevada Avenue and found a car which collided into a tree. The male driver The post Neighbors speak out after 55th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning appeared first on KRDO.
Daily Record
No. 4 Story of 2022: Ransomeware cyberattack strikes Fremont County
Editor’s Note: This is the Daily Record’s No. 4 story of 2022 for Fremont County. The countdown continues through New Year’s Eve. Fremont County officials seemingly had fully recovered from the grueling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and all the complications that it had brought with it when a quiet August morning was struck with something that brought forward an entirely different beast.
A Holiday Miracle: Colorado Baby Born in Passenger Seat of Freezing Car
Last week, the Centennial State experienced temperatures so cold that forks froze in mid-air. Most residents hunkered down to avoid the chill, but one Colorado couple had no choice but to venture out. Why? They had a baby to deliver. According to 11News, Colorado Springs resident Nicole Namba began feeling...
Daily Record
No. 5 Story of 2022: New developments breaking ground across Fremont County
Editor’s Note: This is the Daily Record’s No. 5 story of 2022 for Fremont County. The countdown continues through New Year’s Eve. Across Fremont County, work crews were busy this year moving dirt, digging trenches, tearing down walls and razing buildings in preparation for new things to come.
Hiker calls for help after spotting mountain lion on Colorado peak
On Christmas night, search and rescue teams deployed into Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range after nightfall to find a hiker who was concerned a predator may be lurking. According to Custer County Search and Rescue, their team was called out to assist in the mission at about 9:30...
Police release name of victim reportedly shot by Colorado Springs man with arrow
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of the man who was reportedly shot and killed with an arrow by his roommate. On Dec. 18, officers caught 36-year- old Carlos Trejo trying to break into the Falcon Police substation. According to court documents, Trejo told police he had The post Police release name of victim reportedly shot by Colorado Springs man with arrow appeared first on KRDO.
Crash near Falcon closes intersection in all directions
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The intersection of Meridian Road and Rex Road is closed in all directions near Falcon, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking drivers to avoid the area. EPSO said on Twitter that a crash at the intersection had closed all lanes of Meridian and Rex Roads. Falcon […]
KRDO
On the lookout: Fountain bank robber, theft in Pueblo West
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Surveillance cameras can go a long way in helping to identify crime suspects but they are limited in what they can show. That's why good investigators often develop a talent for seeking out the smaller details in a surveillance clip. Here's your chance to try for...
KKTV
Travelers delayed at the Colorado Springs Airport say they haven't gotten any information
Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. Updated: 3 hours ago. WATCH: Broncos hold press conference after firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Updated: 21 hours ago. As airlines catch up after...
KRDO
Evacuation for police activity in Fountain, near Ronald Reagan Hwy. and Santa Fe Ave.
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A heavy police presence was reported in Fountain Tuesday morning, near Ronald Reagan Hwy. and Santa Fe Ave. According to the Fountain Police Department, law enforcement activity in the 500 block of Royalty Pl. was first reported at 10:35 a.m. Police told KRDO there was someone...
1037theriver.com
Check Out Entire Neighborhood Eerily Abandoned in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. You hear about abandoned buildings or abandoned homes, even abandoned businesses all the time, but it's seldom you come across an entire neighborhood that has been abandoned.
Colorado Crime History: The Murder of Kelsey’s Grammer’s Sister in 1975
It's one of those stories where you hear about it for the first time, and wonder if why you hadn't before; maybe you were too young, maybe it just fell off your radar. It comes up, because the man charged in the killing was just up for parole. There's really...
