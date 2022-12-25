ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Construction company hired to build Pueblo steel mill expansion sued for failing to do the work

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The construction company hired on to build the state-of-the-art solar-powered steel mill expansion in Pueblo is being sued in federal court for failing to do the job they agreed to do.  A federal lawsuit was filed against Wanzek Construction Inc. based out of North Dakota on Dec. 21 for breaking their The post Construction company hired to build Pueblo steel mill expansion sued for failing to do the work appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
95rockfm.com

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Deadly overnight crash closes a major downtown Colorado Road

WATCH - Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. An investigation was underway Tuesday morning after a possible explosive device was found in unincorporated El Paso County east of Colorado Springs. Updated: 18 hours ago. A teen was killed in Denver. Updated: 18 hours...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: El Paso County murder arrest highlights deportation process in Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Customers and Border Patrol report that more than 12,000 undocumented immigrants with prior criminal convictions have been arrested in the U.S. in 2022. This comes as the debate over America's immigration policies stays at the forefront of concern for local and national legislators. Of those previous The post 13 Investigates: El Paso County murder arrest highlights deportation process in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Neighbors speak out after 55th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs saw its 55th traffic fatality. This sets a new record for most fatal traffic accidents in the city. Around 2:15 Wednesday morning, crews were called to the 1500 block of North Nevada Avenue and found a car which collided into a tree. The male driver The post Neighbors speak out after 55th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

No. 4 Story of 2022: Ransomeware cyberattack strikes Fremont County

Editor’s Note: This is the Daily Record’s No. 4 story of 2022 for Fremont County. The countdown continues through New Year’s Eve. Fremont County officials seemingly had fully recovered from the grueling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and all the complications that it had brought with it when a quiet August morning was struck with something that brought forward an entirely different beast.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police release name of victim reportedly shot by Colorado Springs man with arrow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of the man who was reportedly shot and killed with an arrow by his roommate. On Dec. 18, officers caught 36-year- old Carlos Trejo trying to break into the Falcon Police substation. According to court documents, Trejo told police he had The post Police release name of victim reportedly shot by Colorado Springs man with arrow appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Crash near Falcon closes intersection in all directions

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The intersection of Meridian Road and Rex Road is closed in all directions near Falcon, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking drivers to avoid the area. EPSO said on Twitter that a crash at the intersection had closed all lanes of Meridian and Rex Roads. Falcon […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

On the lookout: Fountain bank robber, theft in Pueblo West

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Surveillance cameras can go a long way in helping to identify crime suspects but they are limited in what they can show. That's why good investigators often develop a talent for seeking out the smaller details in a surveillance clip. Here's your chance to try for...
FOUNTAIN, CO
1037theriver.com

Check Out Entire Neighborhood Eerily Abandoned in Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. You hear about abandoned buildings or abandoned homes, even abandoned businesses all the time, but it's seldom you come across an entire neighborhood that has been abandoned.
COLORADO STATE

