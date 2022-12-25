Read full article on original website
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in Pennsylvania
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This Week
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this week
Downed power lines, power outages, frozen pipes: Lessons from the bomb cyclone
It all began with the tree in the yard. The massive winter storm that barreled across the northeast on Friday, with wind at times topping 50 mph, toppled one of the large trees in Scott Burkholder’s front yard. That was just the beginning of the winter storm-related woes for...
local21news.com
Cloudy end to Christmas leads into more comfortable weather
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — There will be a few clouds around tonight with an overnight low in the teens. Under mostly sunny skies the winds will continue to ease through the day tomorrow, it will be a bit warmer with an afternoon high near 30. WARMER DAYS AHEAD:
abc27.com
Air Quality Action Day issued for the Midstate
HARRISBURG, Pa., (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Thursday, Dec. 29. This includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The DEP has said that a strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and...
abc27.com
PennDOT announces closure date of Juniata County bridge
PORT ROYAL.Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced that the Port Royal bridge that carries Route 75 will be closed on Jan. 3, 2023. PennDOT has also said that they anticipate the bridge being closed until the summer of 2023 while the contractor demolishes and replaces portions of the superstructure, which spans the Norfolk Southern Railroad.
Ephrata road closed for water main break
EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A road in Ephrata Borough was closed due to a water main break between Monday and Tuesday, according to the Ephrata Police Department. The Police Department said the first block of Bethany Road between U.S. 322 (E. Main Street) and E. Fulton Street would be closed until about 8 a.m. […]
local21news.com
Restaurants close due to water damage from frozen pipes
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With his restaurant closed for the holiday, Greystone Public House General Manager Bill Collier was surprised to get an alert on his phone at 2:30 p.m. Monday. “I pulled up the cameras and I could see water running,” Collier told CBS 21 News’ Samantha...
Central Pa. outdoors retailer to close after 37 years
An outdoors retailer in Perry County will close on Saturday. Triple Creek Rod and Gun at 14 Landisburg Road in Carroll Township, Perry County, will close on Saturday, the company announced. “This decision was not arrived at lightly or quickly—it actually has been years in the making!” the owners wrote...
"Dreaming of a white Christmas, not a wet Christmas:" Businesses damaged by burst pipes after deep freeze
YORK, Pa. — The phone call early Sunday morning was no one’s idea of a good Christmas present. “You aren’t anticipating [it]," said Christine Dyke, manager of Prince Street Café York. Dyke's business was almost entirely flooded after a pipe burst on the third floor of...
WOLF
Residents across Pennsylvania face weather related power outages
Luzerne County — Thousands of residents in the Commonwealth were and are still without power today due to weather related issues. Jane George from PPL said the flash freeze earlier this evening and the strong weather conditions did not help but they were prepared for the outages. “We work...
FOX43.com
Perry County outdoors store to close Saturday after 37 years in business
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County outdoors supply retailer will close its doors for the final time Saturday after 37 years of operation. Triple Creek Rod and Gun, located in Carroll Township, announced on Facebook in November that Saturday, Dec. 31 would be its final day of operation.
PennDOT driver license, photo centers to close for 3 days this weekend
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Wednesday announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver...
Penn
Extreme cold blamed for at least one death in Berks
According to the coroner, 74-year-old Bonnie Moore was found dead inside her Bethel Township home on Christmas Day. They said she had no heat after losing power.
Holiday waste and trash power 30,000 homes in York County
YORK, Pa. — According to a study from Stamford University, Americans throw away 25 percent more trash from Thanksgiving to New Year. That waste is equivalent to 25 million tons of garbage each week. The York County Solid Waste Authority collects most of the trash in York County and...
Fire crews battle fire at Lower Dauphin High School
Previously: Crews worked to battle a fire at a building located on Lower Dauphin High School's property in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. According to Dauphin County 911 dispatch, crews were called to the fire around 3:35 p.m. Several agencies responded, including PPL, as well as Hummelstown and Middletown Fire Departments. Hummelstown...
Gas prices predicted to drop in 2023 after an up and down year
The price of a gallon of gas is forecast by GasBuddy to average $3.49 in the new year, about 50 cents per gallon below 2022′s average. Gas prices peaked in June 2022 at more than $5 a gallon. For 2023, GasBuddy says, improvement in refinery capacity will help steady...
Traffic alert: Lancaster County crash on Route 222 causing delays
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A crash along Route 222 in Lancaster County has caused some delays for those on the roads. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the crash occurred around mile marker 32.8 in the southbound lane around 5:37 p.m. One person has been transported from the scene....
With flights delayed, some Lancaster travelers turn to trains
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — With travel hectic across the nation, many passengers in the Midstate tried to avoid the airport chaos and opted to take all or part of the journey by train. The Lancaster train station was busy with holiday crowds on Tuesday — some passengers buying tickets, others waiting for delayed trains. For […]
theburgnews.com
PennDOT to make intersection improvements on Derry Street, seeks public input
A project to improve safety along a Harrisburg roadway is rolling along. PennDOT announced on Tuesday that the public may now view plans for its Route 3012 (Derry Street) Improvement Project, which will span Swatara Township, Paxtang Borough and Harrisburg. The road construction will extend from the intersection of Mulberry...
abc27.com
Hanover reminds community of fireworks prohibition ahead of New Year’s Eve
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — As people prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Hanover Borough Police Department is reminding residents that the use of consumer fireworks is prohibited in the borough. An ordinance approved on Oct. 26, 2022, states:. “The Borough Council of the Borough of Hanover has...
New Year’s Eve events in Central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pickles, strawberries, and flowers are just some of the objects that will be dropped (or raised) in the Midstate to celebrate the end of 2022 and the start of the new year. Here are some ways to welcome 2023 in Central Pennsylvania: Dillsburg pickle drop A pickle drop and fireworks will welcome […]
