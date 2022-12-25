ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Air Quality Action Day issued for the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa., (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Thursday, Dec. 29. This includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The DEP has said that a strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

PennDOT announces closure date of Juniata County bridge

PORT ROYAL.Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced that the Port Royal bridge that carries Route 75 will be closed on Jan. 3, 2023. PennDOT has also said that they anticipate the bridge being closed until the summer of 2023 while the contractor demolishes and replaces portions of the superstructure, which spans the Norfolk Southern Railroad.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Ephrata road closed for water main break

EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A road in Ephrata Borough was closed due to a water main break between Monday and Tuesday, according to the Ephrata Police Department. The Police Department said the first block of Bethany Road between U.S. 322 (E. Main Street) and E. Fulton Street would be closed until about 8 a.m. […]
EPHRATA, PA
local21news.com

Restaurants close due to water damage from frozen pipes

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With his restaurant closed for the holiday, Greystone Public House General Manager Bill Collier was surprised to get an alert on his phone at 2:30 p.m. Monday. “I pulled up the cameras and I could see water running,” Collier told CBS 21 News’ Samantha...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. outdoors retailer to close after 37 years

An outdoors retailer in Perry County will close on Saturday. Triple Creek Rod and Gun at 14 Landisburg Road in Carroll Township, Perry County, will close on Saturday, the company announced. “This decision was not arrived at lightly or quickly—it actually has been years in the making!” the owners wrote...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Holiday waste and trash power 30,000 homes in York County

YORK, Pa. — According to a study from Stamford University, Americans throw away 25 percent more trash from Thanksgiving to New Year. That waste is equivalent to 25 million tons of garbage each week. The York County Solid Waste Authority collects most of the trash in York County and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Fire crews battle fire at Lower Dauphin High School

Previously: Crews worked to battle a fire at a building located on Lower Dauphin High School's property in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. According to Dauphin County 911 dispatch, crews were called to the fire around 3:35 p.m. Several agencies responded, including PPL, as well as Hummelstown and Middletown Fire Departments. Hummelstown...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27 News

With flights delayed, some Lancaster travelers turn to trains

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — With travel hectic across the nation, many passengers in the Midstate tried to avoid the airport chaos and opted to take all or part of the journey by train. The Lancaster train station was busy with holiday crowds on Tuesday — some passengers buying tickets, others waiting for delayed trains. For […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

New Year’s Eve events in Central Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pickles, strawberries, and flowers are just some of the objects that will be dropped (or raised) in the Midstate to celebrate the end of 2022 and the start of the new year. Here are some ways to welcome 2023 in Central Pennsylvania: Dillsburg pickle drop A pickle drop and fireworks will welcome […]
DILLSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy