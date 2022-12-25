ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

The Holiday Spirit: Newborns, parents celebrate away from home in Rock Hill

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lWccX_0juCduPt00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newborns were in the holiday spirit this weekend with their parents away from home and at an area hospital to celebrate Christmas weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZOI1U_0juCduPt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXk7Y_0juCduPt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrOs8_0juCduPt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vesf_0juCduPt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1piFqI_0juCduPt00

Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill hosted the weekend event for families and an opportunity for parents to show off their new additions.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Aneisha Heath, manager of the NICU. “We do something similar for other holidays, such as Halloween and Valentine’s Day.”

