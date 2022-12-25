ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Disney and Nike Share a Tough and Wild Story Together

By Jeffrey Quiggle
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vzzta_0juCdnU200

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) began 2022 flying high. The blue chip index reached its all-time closing zenith at 36,799.65 points on Jan. 4, 2022. But from there, the rest of the year was rocky.

Volatility shook stock values all year long, as investors were spooked by fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation and interest rate hikes.

These five companies, all listed in the Dow, took the brunt of the fallout, landing themselves in the bottom of the year's 30 blue chip performers. We explain more about which ones they are and how they found themselves in this list.

3M Company

A huge decline in 3M Company's (MMM) - Get Free Report stock from Jan. 3 saw its price fall from $177.74 on Jan. 3 to just over $120 on the last trading day before Christmas. So what accounted for the multinational conglomerate's industry, worker safety, health care and consumer goods company? The stock, after a July boost from announced plans to spin off its health care operations to a separate entity, encountered litigation risks. These were attributed to lawsuits about faulty earplugs causing hearing problems. A move to file for bankruptcy for Aearo Technologies, an acquisition the company made in 2008, managed to anger veterans. The stock continues to be popular because of its dividend history, and will be one to watch in 2023.

NIKE

Nike (NKE) - Get Free Report came back down to earth in 2022.

While the company's stock was one of the pandemic's darlings, shares have dropped nearly 35% (as of December 15).

The culprit: a retail environment that has seen slowing demand amid inflationary pressure and the looming threat of a recession.

One of the steepest drops came in late September after the company issued a profit warning, cautioning that "higher markdowns" will be needed to reduce its global inventory.

"There are record high levels of inventory across the sector with demand slowing. Nike's 150 [basis points] increase in markdown pressure one quarter into the company's calendar [fiscal year] is indicative of a fragile environment," Cowen's John Kernan said, Retail Dive reported.

Barclays also cut the company's stock to equal weight while lowering its price target to $110 from $125.

"We are more interested in current and forward-looking demand trends and future margin risk," than first quarter earnings, said Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih.

Salesforce Inc.

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Free Report, the cloud-based software company in San Francisco that deals in customer relationship management, was founded by former Oracle (ORCL) - Get Free Report executive Marc Benioff.

Its stock price is off about 50% since its Jan. 3 value of $255.46. The company, having announced its acquisition of instant messaging program Slack in July 2021, has suffered a tailspin in 2022.

The stock's lackluster performance has been attributed to broad macroeconomic pressures and cyclical forces, including rising interest rates and fears of recession.

A management shakeup recently has caused concerns. On Dec. 1, Bret Taylor announced he will depart on Jan. 31, leaving Benioff is its single CEO.

Still, many analysts think the stock is a buying opportunity.

Intel Corporation

Intel (INTC) - Get Free Report, the world's largest semiconductor chip manufacturer by revenue, began the year with a stock price of $53.41. By late December, it has lost about half its value.

Market headwinds are largely to blame for its decline. A disappointing second-quarter earnings report accelerated investor worries throughout the year. The company has also fallen behind in the innovation race with competitors like AMD and Nvidia.

The stock, while never reaching its tech bubble high way back in 2000, has been the topic of much discussion in 2022.

The company's foray into graphics processing units (GPUs) is generally thought to have been mediocre.

Walt Disney Company

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report faced a perfect storm of bad sentiment in 2022 even while it delivered fairly stellar results. The Mouse House grew the Disney+ streaming service faster than expected, but Wall Street punished the company’s stock for the cost of doing that. Even though former Disney CEO Bob Chapek had laid out the roadmap for the ramping up of the service, which showed expenses starting to drop.

Add in that Disney has to navigate an uncertain market for theatrical films and concerns about how a potential recession will impact discretionary spending and the company’s stock was dragged down even though its actual results were strong.

Disney's former CEO Bob Iger returned late this year after Chapek, Iger's anointed successor, was abruptly forced out by the board.

In reality. Disney has proven recession resistant and you could argue that rich people will still visit Disney World and Disneyland while economically challenged people might be drawn to Disney+ given the value it offers for the price you pay.

Disney has weathered the pandemic and come out of it stronger, but its stock price has not reflected that reality.

Expert Investing Insights Are Just a Click Away.For a limited time, save $200 on actionable market insights from your own team of money managers, traders and experts. Hurry — this offer won’t last!

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back Legendary Ride, Hints at Major Opening

When you make plans to visit Walt Disney World, it's always a good idea to check which attractions are scheduled to be open and which are closed while you are visiting. A prospective Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report guest making a trip to the theme park, only to find an attraction they are looking forward to experiencing is not open, can feel a bit of disappointment. It's an expensive trip, so you want to get as much bang for your buck as you can.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
RadarOnline

Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees

Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
91K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy