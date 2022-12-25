ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Jacobs had concerning comments after Raiders’ loss

By Steve DelVecchio
 3 days ago
Dec 8, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs has had an outstanding season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but that does not mean the star running back is satisfied with his current situation.

The Raiders fell to 6-9 on the year with their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Jacobs was furious after the game and did not hide his emotions while speaking with the media. While the defense blew their fifth fourth-quarter lead of the season, Jacobs said the offense was to blame.

“It’s bulls—. It’s bulls—. And it’s on us,” Jacobs said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic . “Everybody wants to talk about the defense, but they made their stops when they’re supposed to. We have to help them out. … And I am tired of saying that. It’s frustrating.”

Jacobs acknowledged that the Raiders’ passing game was effective early on, but he said you “gotta run the ball” when you have a late lead, especially with how cold it was in Pittsburgh. He then ranted about all the losing he has experienced with Las Vegas.

“I’m tired of dealing with this s—,” Jacobs said. “I’m tired of dealing with this s—. Every day I come here and bust my a—. I see the guys bust their a– and the result is not there.

“For me, the last four years, the result hasn’t been there. And quite frankly, I don’t know what else to do.”

There are multiple reasons Raiders fans should be concerned about those comments. For starters, Jacobs is set to become a free agent after the season. He did not sound like someone who plans to remain in Las Vegas unless there are some serious changes.

It was also noteworthy that Jacobs said he sees his teammates “bust their a–” but that result is not there. That may have been his way of expressing dissatisfaction with Josh McDaniels and the Raiders’ coaching staff.

McDaniels has been responsible for some of the most embarrassing losses in the NFL this season. He inherited a talented roster in Las Vegas, but the early results have been poor.

McDaniels lasted less than two seasons as the head coach of the Broncos in 2009 and 2010. He finished with a record of 11-17. The Raiders have at least one big reason to not fire him after his first season , but the remarks Jacobs made on Sunday do not reflect well on him.

