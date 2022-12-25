Five days left; TRIPLE your impact and enter to win

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

By VTDigger Member Team
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
Donate for a chance to win $1,150 in quality gear from VTDigger friends and your gift will be tripled!

The winner will receive:

$1,000 gift card from Outdoor Gear Exchange redeemable at Gearx.com or at OGE in Burlington, VT.

Bespoke Glove Gift Pack from Vermont Glove worth $150 and includes custom-measured, monogrammed gloves.

Two runners up will receive a Bespoke Glove Gift Pack!

All gifts triple matched!

It is the final week of our annual membership drive. We only have six days left to meet our budget needs and reach our goal of sending 40,000 meals from our readers to the Vermont Foodbank by New Year’s Eve.

Join the drive in these last days with a gift and it will be tripled by a small group of generous donors. You will be entered to win our winter gear package from our friends at Outdoor Gear Exchange and Vermont Glove and you’ll send 30 meals to the Vermont Foodbank.

The clock is ticking and we need your support!

As you look ahead to 2023, we hope you’ll reflect on the stories you read from VTDigger this past year and make a contribution to keep our journalists on the beat.

In pursuit of truth,

Florencio Terra

Membership Manager

In order to qualify for the winter gear giveaway, you must have donated to VTDigger between Nov.15 - Dec. 31, 2022. We will select the winners after Dec. 31 and reach out to you via the email associated with your donation.

Our Mission

We produce rigorous journalism that explains complex issues, holds the government accountable to the public and engages Vermonters in the democratic process.

VTDigger is a project of the Vermont Journalism Trust, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our Tax ID number is 27-1553931

