Hartford, CT

Four shot in three early Christmas morning shootings in Hartford

By Pam McLoughlin, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
Hartford Police Department. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Hartford Police Department responded to three early Christmas morning shootings in which four people were shot, one critically.

The shootings took place from around 1 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. early Sunday morning.

The first shooting took place just before 1 a.m. at Allyn Street after police received a report of a gunshot victim. A man in his 30s suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

In the second shooting at Chadwick St. just before 4:30 a.m., police responded to a report of two victims being struck by gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers located a male and a female, both in their 30s suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

In the third case, at 4:37 a.m., police responded to Hartford Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. The victim in his mid-30s was listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The location of the shooting has not yet been determined, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 21

John Lewis
3d ago

I used to be a tow truck driver and have to bring cars to Bridgeport Hartford one time I was going down in narrow Street to get on the highway and some dude jumped on my running board to try to rob me and get in the truck I did 70 open my door he fell off I did not stop

Reply
13
John Lewis
3d ago

sure and according to all statistics violent crime is going down not in Hartford at all it's gone up

Reply(1)
7
Marilyn Saltus
3d ago

wow, that's f'n disturbing! what's that make, Their 43rd shooting ,cuz they said 39th just the other day...! that poor town 🙁

Reply(2)
3
 

