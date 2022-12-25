ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fatherly

How to Heat Up Your Car Faster

Of the many futilities that winter forces you to endure, few feel more pointless than idling in a cold family car watching your breath for 10 minutes while you wait for the engine to warm up. But do you have to warm up your car to make it comfortable? Contrary to belief, this is not best or only solution to the problem. In fact, the process wastes gas (and therefore money), and is also woefully inefficient. Mechanics and researchers say there’s a better way.
VERMONT STATE
torquenews.com

Harbor Freight's Dirty Little Secret Response by Harbor Freight Execs

Turns out, executives from Harbor Freight caught wind of a popular YouTube video titled “Harbor Freight’s Dirty Little Secret” and have taken issue with some of the video claims. Discover now what they said and find out what Asian tool insiders reveal about the HF tools they make.
InsideHook

Score Once-a-Year Discounts on Rugged Goods and Apparel at Filson’s Winter Sale

Button up those flannels and pull on your best winter boots because Filson’s Winter Sale is here, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. The Seatle-based outdoor retailer is offering a (very infrequent) chance to grab some of their premium gear and garb at up to 30% off. Through January 17, you can shop a ton of discounted items, from IH-approved luggage and daily bags to a multitude of flannels, jackets, travel accessories and more, all built to withstand the brute force of mother nature.
Inyerself

The Velis Electro: Is this the Future of Flight?

Introducing Electric Planes to Training Academies and The Commercial Flight. If you’re an aviation enthusiast, the chances are good that you’ve been interested in the development of electric aircraft. Several electric aircraft designs have been unveiled recently, but one that has caught my eye is the Pipistrel Velis Electro.
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla Semi Long Haul Trucking Problems

Many commenters who have issues with the Tesla Semi complain that it is not suitable for Long Haul trucking. What are the problems and issues to address long haul trucking. * current 500 mile range is less than the 800+ mile range of long haul trucks. * there is no...
probrewer.com

Oil heated,1bbl-10bbl,Nano/Micro Brewhouse with cellar tanks for sale

Home/Pilot Brewing System/Nano Brewing System/Micro Brewing System. Oil Heat VS Traditional heat methods(Electric/Steam/Direct fire) Increase heat efficiency around 20%VS Traditional electric heat;. Save energy around 30% VS Traditional electric heat;. Reduce the cost of Steam boiler/Burners;. No scorch VS Direct fire;. Heat Evenly and more easier and stable to control...
heckhome.com

How to Keep Your Winter Energy Bill Low

Winters can be a costly time of year. Heating and cooling are some of the largest energy expenses for homeowners, and the increased need for temperature regulation in winter can send your utility bills skyrocketing. There are numerous ways to save money over the winter like using a 2 zone mini split heat pump to help your central heating system work more efficiently. You can also try simple DIY home projects to help winterize your home and reduce your energy bill.
InsideHook

It’s Your Once-a-Year Chance to Score Huge Discounts at the L.L. Bean Winter Sale Event

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits. Rarely does L.L. Bean throws a sitewide sale…but when they do, you don’t want to miss it. Not only because a boatload of quality gear and garb that’ll last you a lifetime gets marked down even cheaper than its already fairly affordable Bean pricing, but because, unlike certain retailers, sales like the L.L. Bean Winter Sale Event literally only happen once a year. This is your last chance of 2022 — and for the foreseeable future — to snag winterproof Bean Boots, vintage-looking knits, the coziest socks known to man and so much more. Click the link below to shop the full sale.
probrewer.com

Full 3.5 BBL Brewery Ready To Use! (control panel, brewhouse, fermenters, brite, etc.)

Full 3.5 BBL Brewery Ready To Use! (control panel, brewhouse, fermenters, brite, etc.) ( $40,000 ) We used this brewhouse ten times after buying it from Whiskey Hill Brewing outside of Chicago, where they had used it for five years. We love this system and have never had a problem. The brewhouse includes the kettle, hot liquor tank, mash tun, all heating elements and accessories, and a (used ten times) basic Brewmation control panel. We purchased a Stout steam stack for the kettle, which is included.
Summit Daily News

Ask Eartha: Santa’s carbon footprint

Santa flies around the world in one night – wouldn’t that generate a pretty big carbon footprint?. Just like Buddy the elf says, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is … talking about climate change! I might have taken a few liberties with that quote, but I promise I’m not about to “bah humbug” all over the holiday season. After all, Eartha might be green, but she’s no Grinch. So, what is Santa’s carbon sleigh-print? And what about the holidays in general? Pour yourself a cup of cocoa, get cozy, and let’s find out.
probrewer.com

Asahi Shuzo to Open Sake Brewery in US – Will It Give Sake a Boost?

Japan’s Asahi Shuzo announced plans to open a new $53 million sake plant in New York state. The facility, located in Hyde Park, will begin brewing sake in spring of 2023. Asahi Shuzo, founded in 1948, is a premium sake brewer based in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan. The company will be brewing Dassai Blue at the New York brewery, a Junmai Ginjo sake made using Yamada Nishiki sourced from Japan and the US.
HYDE PARK, NY
BBC

Energy costs: Government releases dates on £600 payment

The electricity supplier a household is with on 2 January will be responsible for distributing the £600 energy support payment, it has been revealed. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has outlined some key dates in a document. The exact date customers will receive the payment...
lbmjournal.com

Tstud BareNaked studs

Tstud studs are designed to meet energy code requirements without continuous rigid insulation. The BareNaked Tstud is an uninsulated, thermally and sound broken wall stud designed to give the builder their choice of insulation. According to the manufacturer, using BareNaked studs can save 24% to 75% on annual heating and cooling costs. tstud.com.

