Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Seethes After Last-Minute Loss to Steelers

The running back was extremely disappointed after his team’s latest loss.

The Raiders endured another heartbreaking loss Saturday night, this time to the Steelers , marking their eighth one-score loss of the season. Arguably no team in the league has put up with more excruciating losses than Las Vegas.

After the game, running back Josh Jacobs didn’t hold back in expressing his frustration over yet another difficult loss.

“It’s bulls---,” Jacobs said. “And it’s on us, you know? Everybody wanna talk about the defense before. They made their stops when they were supposed to. S---, we’ve got to help them out. And, you know, I’m tired of saying we’ve got to f—ing help them out, and it’s just frustrating.”

Las Vegas recorded just 58 rushing yards in the 13-10 loss at Pittsburgh, and Jacobs clearly felt the Raiders offense needed to do more on the ground.

“We still had opportunities to make plays,” Jacobs said. “I feel like in times where we was close and we felt like we was about to get a big one, we went away from it. You know, and the pass game was working early. So, you know, that is what it is, but to win these games, you know, especially in the stretch, especially you’re up, against a team like this in the cold, you’ve got to run the ball. So that’s a factor on everybody involved, top to bottom.”

Jacobs is having a career year, with a league-leading 1,539 rushing yards and 11 touchdown runs on the season. Yet, the Raiders haven’t been able to take full advantage of that production, sitting at 6-9 and clinging to extremely slim playoff hopes with two games remaining in the regular season.