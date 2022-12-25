ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope Francis calls for end to 'senseless' war in Ukraine in Christmas message

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

Pope Francis called for an end to the "senseless" war in Ukraine in his traditional Urbi et Orbi Christmas message.

Delivering his speech from Vatican City , the Pope expressed sorrow that "icy winds of war" continued to shape humanity.

"The war in Ukraine has exacerbated famine, think of those going hungry, especially the children," he said.

He also called for prayers for those suffering at the hands of conflict across the world, including the Middle East

