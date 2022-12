The football fate of Tua Tagovailoa always came with a second, shadow opponent beyond the front-and-center thinking and throwing necessary for him to become the Miami Dolphins’ franchise quarterback. Or maybe health always was Tagovailoa’s first opponent. Maybe him being drafted coming off of major hip surgery was a message. Maybe the video of him being knocked to the ground Sunday against the ...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO