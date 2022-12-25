ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Child killed in I-94 crash overnight

By Sun Times Media Wire
 3 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A juvenile was among two people dead and another minor was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday on Interstate 94 on the South Side, according to Illinois State Police.

State troopers responded to the northbound ramp on I-94 at 71st Street about 1:15 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash involving an adult and two juveniles, state police said.

All three were taken to an area hospital, where the driver and one of the juveniles were pronounced dead, state police said.

The second juvenile’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.

