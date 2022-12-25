I love this guy ,but I agree with him it’s rediculous to have the talent this team has and because the guy who is calling the plays, the head coach, and the defensive coordinator have killed this team, it was a huge mistake to wt Rich Bisaccia go.
Rip the coach for always blowing a second half lead. Mark davis is a moron for keeping him
Leave because management and Coach did not want to re -sign you before the season start . you had to prove yourself but, Carr and Renfro didn't have to and got the money. Look what happened the first three games Carr interceptions and fumbles and Renfro drop passes and fumbles 🤔🤔
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Related
NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Monday
Football World Reacts To Despicable Late Hit In Bowl Game
Broncos Make Official Decision On Russell Wilson
Broncos player shares what led to sideline altercation
Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams
Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job
Davante Adams drops strong take on Derek Carr leaving Raiders
Report: Tom Brady, Sean Payton Could Be Package Deal For Surprise Team
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired
Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Football World Reacts To The Condoleezza Rice Announcement
Shocking new Broncos sideline fight video revealed
Tom Brady Will Likely Play for a New Team in 2023, His Former Teammate Says
Josh McDaniels does not blame Josh Jacobs for frustrations, Raiders 'have to throw the ball better'
Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks
Look: NFL Quarterback's Mom Rips Team's Fan Base
Davante Adams Trending After Derek Carr Benching News
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 7