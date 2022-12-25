Read full article on original website
Related
Piers Morgan weighs in on Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle column
Piers Morgan has commented on Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial rant about Meghan Markle in a national newspaper.In an op-ed for The Sun, published 16 December, Clarkson wrote that he loathes the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and wants people to “throw lumps of excrement” at her.The article has since been removed from the publication’s website after the column became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s most complained about article.Clarkson himself has received considerable backlash, with a number of celebrities and public figures condemning his remarks. Morgan – an outspoken critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – reacted...
Prince Harry And Meghan Refuse Apology For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Jab By Jeremy Clarkson
TV host Jeremy Clarkson opened a can of royal whoop-ass upon himself for his comments about Meghan Markle in a recent column for the UK’s The Sun tabloid. On Saturday, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan dismissed an apology by the newspaper for running the column, calling it a “PR stunt” and saying they had not been contacted directly. “While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said. “A true...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Rep Calls The Sun Apology Over Retracted Jeremy Clarkson Column a “PR Stunt”
The Sun‘s apology over a removed column from British media personality Jeremy Clarkson is nothing more than a “PR stunt,” a rep for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has said. In a statement to the BBC following The Sun’s retraction of and apology for the column — in which Clarkson expressed hate for the Duchess of Sussex on a “cellular level” — a spokesperson for the couple called the outlet’s response disingenuous. More from The Hollywood Reporter'I Hate Suzie Too': Lucy Prebble on Delivering "Structured Chaos" and That Britney Spears MomentMel C Drops Out of New Year's Eve Concert in Poland, Citing Concerns...
Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan
The Queen Consort has come under fierce criticism after hosting a lunch reportedly attended by two of her daughter-in-law’s most vocal critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.According to reports, Queen Camilla held the glamorous Christmas lunch on Wednesday (14 December), with attendees including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman.The day after the party, Netflix released the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their time in the royal family. The following day, on Friday (16 December,), The Sun published a column by Clarkson in which he said he “hates” the...
Meghan Markle’s real sin that the British public can’t forgive–and Americans can’t understand
The reactions to Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries reveal the difference between social expectations in the U.S. and Britain.
Marie Claire
Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes
“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch
A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
Irritating, yes. Silly, yes. But Harry and Meghan are right on one thing: press persecution
If Harry & Meghan, the series, didn’t please everyone, Prince Andrew must have adored it. Beyond group pictures, not even a glimpse of Andrew (the Epstein/Maxwell favourite still embedded in a Windsor mansion after the £12m settlement of a contested sex claim) was deployed to underline the non-compromised couple’s contrasting exile from their tribe, for reasons that seem largely to do with resentment, carelessness and pettiness.
King Charles Won't Strip Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Of Sussex Titles Because It Would Be 'Too Petty & Punitive,' Spills Royal Expert
No matter how tense things get between Prince Harry and his estranged royal family, King Charles III is unlikely to strip him and his wife, Meghan Markle, of their royal titles, claimed one insider. Harry and Meghan were gifted the Sussex titles by the late Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day, May 19, 2018.And while many called for the couple to lose their titles after they stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020, a whole new wave of critics are declaring that they should be stripped following the release of the first three episodes of their...
King Charles III Told Prince Harry He 'Could Not Take On' The Media As Press Continued To Hound Meghan Markle
King Charles III advised Prince Harry against taking on the media as they continued to attack Meghan Markle. In the fourth episode of the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex revealed the make-or-break statement his father made after he expressed distress over the press coverage of his wife. "My dad said to me, 'Darling boy, you can't take on the media. The media will always be the media'," Harry recalled before adding, "I said 'I disagree.'" MEGHAN MARKLE'S ESTRANGED SISTER ENCOURAGING THEIR DAD NOT TO WATCH 'DISRESPECTFUL' NETFLIX DOCUSERIESHarry went on to lament about how his entire...
Prince Harry Says Royal Family Thought He And Meghan Markle Were Still Living in Canada When They Moved in With Tyler Perry
A place of refuge. Prince Harry revealed that his and wife Meghan Markle’s stay at Tyler Perry’s house in 2020 was a secret from his family at the time. “No one knew we were there,” Harry, 38, said during episode 6 of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which aired on Thursday, December 15. […]
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were ‘In a State of Panic’ During Their ‘Freedom Flight’: ‘They Felt Exposed’
A body language expert says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were 'in a state of panic.' Here's what the expert shared about their behavior after leaving the royal family.
Woman furious after being billed by neighbour for fence he put up 17 years ago
When deciding on a new house to either buy or rent, one of the biggest questions a lot of us will ask ourselves is: "What are the neighbours like?" Ideally, you never want to have a bad relationship with any of your neighbours, as most likely, you are going to come across them on a regular basis - whether that is them looking after a parcel for you or just an awkward smile as you take out the bins.
Harry and Meghan had my sympathies. Now I just want them to stop.
I had no intention of watching the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” the first three episodes of which dropped Dec. 8. Though the former royal couple had my sympathy, they didn’t deserve more of my attention. At least, that’s what I told myself. My vow not...
What did Prince Harry mean when he said ‘they were happy to lie to protect’ Prince William?
Ahead of the release of the final three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry has suggested there was a difference in the way he and Meghan were treated compared to his brother Prince William.Prince Harry made the claim in a trailer released by Netflix on 12 December, ahead of the release of volume two on 15 December.In the clip, the duke stated: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”The duchess then claimed that she “wasn’t being thrown to the wolves,...
Kate Has ‘Stack of Receipts’ To Counter Harry and Meghan’s Doc: ‘Hell-Bent’ On Tell-All Interview
She’s preparing. Princess Kate (née Middleton) is “hell-bent” on striking back against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries in her own televised interview, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan,” the...
Prince Harry says men in the royal family have an 'an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold'
Prince Harry said there is a "temptation" among members of the royal family to follow their heads rather than their hearts when it comes to marriage.
Clarkson’s Farm: Cheerful Charlie Breaks Down Day Of Filming With Jeremy Clarkson – “He’s At The Top Of His Game”
Jeremy Clarkson’s land agent and star of Clarkson’s Farm, Charlie Ireland, has spoken about what a day filming the hit farming show looks like. In a recent interview, Ireland explained what filming is like from his side. He talked about Clarkson’s natural way of seeing where a story is going to go for TV:
Clarkson’s Farm Insider Reveals What Jeremy Clarkson Hates About The Diddly Squat Farm – “It’s Pretty Amusing”
The first series of Clarkson’s Farm was an instant hit with Jeremy Clarkson fans but also with the farming community who praised the show for giving a realistic view of the industry. Clarkson’s land agent, “Cheerful Charlie” Ireland has spoken about one of the things the Grand Tour host hates the most about the Diddly Squat Farm, and apparently it is a common view with farmers.
Jeremy Clarkson: Clarkson’s Farm Presenter Starts New “Joint Venture” to Assure Diddly Squat Success
The first season of Clarkson’s Farm, which featured host Jeremy Clarkson and his land agent ‘Cheerful’ Charlie Ireland as well as several others like Kaleb Cooper and Lisa Hogan, was a hit with audiences and received praise from the farming community for its realistic portrayal of the industry. In a recent interview, Ireland shed some light on one of the things that Clarkson dislikes most about the Diddly Squat Farm, which is apparently a common hatred among farmers. While he didn’t go into specifics, it’s clear that Clarkson and Ireland have a relationship full of respect for each other, even if it comes across as if Charlie is grumpy 95% of the time in the show.
Grand Tour Nation
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.https://www.grandtournation.com
Comments / 0