Sleeveless Drake: Falcons Rookie WR London's 'Last Straw' vs. Ravens

By Daniel Flick
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wtfe2_0juCZnhA00

After his second fumble in as many games, Atlanta Falcons rookie wideout Drake London made a subtle change to his uniform and took off - literally - en route to another strong performance in Atlanta's 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London carries the burden - and privilege - of being his team's clear No. 1 target as a rookie.

And for the most part, London's delivered, as he leads the Falcons in targets (101), receptions (61), yards (699), touchdowns (four), yards after catch (186) and receiving first downs (40).

But there's also another stat London leads Atlanta's offensive playmakers in by a hefty margin: fumbles.

The No. 8 overall pick in April's draft, London's lost the ball three times this year and twice in as many games - on back-to-back fourth down catches, his last against the New Orleans Saints and first in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens ... which he later explained.

"He punched it out," London said. "I mean, I thought I did everything I could possibly do to secure the catch. Tried to put two hands on it, like I'm coached to, but that's Marlon Humphrey, one of the better cornerbacks in the league, and he just punched it out."

Each of London's first two fumbles came as the Falcons were driving down the field late in close games, and his one against Baltimore stalled an early scoring opportunity and led to one on the other end.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said London has to "continue to work on ball security" - and the 21-year-old attempted to do so mid-game with a simple switch: removing his sleeves in the 10-degree Baltimore air.

"That (fumble) was just the last straw with the sleeves," London said. "I did everything I possibly could, and it still slipped out. So, I got to take some type of signs. Didn't fumble the rest of the game. That's a positive sign."

And thus, Baltimore was introduced to "Sleeveless Drake" ... who proved to be a problem for the Ravens defense all day.

London finished the day with seven receptions for 96 yards on nine targets, time and again making difficult catches, be it a leaping grab by the sideline on third and long or skying above a group of Baltimore defenders to push Atlanta into the red zone.

Fumble aside, it was another strong outing from London, who's accounted for 52 percent of Atlanta's receiving yards in rookie Desmond Ridder's first two starts.

The chemistry that London and Ridder have is "obvious," per Smith ... and has only enhanced the challenge for opposing defenses when it comes to covering the former USC Trojan.

"(Humphrey) got the tough assignment; he got London," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He was following him all over the field, and that's a tough job. The dude's 6-foot-5, and he's really good and the quarterback and he have a connection."

Humphrey, 26, was just voted to his third career Pro Bowl. Baltimore having him shadow London speaks volumes as to how highly they view his game ... and that was before the sleeves came off.

Ultimately, Humphrey and the Ravens got the last laugh, walking away victorious with the fumble looming large at game's end.

But London, in the coldest home game in Ravens history, sent a clear statement about where his game is at and the type of player he can be.

So, the legend of "Sleeveless Drake" only grows ... and as long as the fumbles stop, it only promises to heighten from here.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

