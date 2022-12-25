Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
First night Monterey New Year's celebration set to go on rain or shine
MONTEREY, Calif. — First Night Monterey is all set to put on a special event for the community. The annual New Year's celebration will be in Downtown Monterey. The multi-award-winning annual First Night Monterey is a family-friendly celebration on on Dec. 31 and runs from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.
State and county workers dig channel at Carmel River lagoon to help flooding in Monterey County
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- In a combined effort from county and state workers to prevent more flood damages after Monterey County got hit by a big storm Tuesday. State Parks, CAL FIRE and County Public Works were at Carmel River lagoon building a small channel to let the river run to the ocean and not overflow. The post State and county workers dig channel at Carmel River lagoon to help flooding in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river
APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
KSBW.com
How wet was it? See the rain totals for the last atmospheric river
SALINAS, Calif. — Tuesday's storm brought widespread rainfall to the Central Coast. The rain exceeded four inches at some of the higher peaks in the region. While more rain is expected in the days ahead, the rainfall totals for Tuesday's storm have been released. Santa Cruz County. Santa Cruz:...
KSBW.com
Major flooding hits Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos
APTOS, Calif. — Neighbors in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight. “Definitely, last night and into the morning was the worst that I have ever seen it flooded out here. You could tell that it just poured all night, you could hear it on the roof,” said neighbor Tony Borba.
Northern California Gears up for a Category 4 Atmospheric River
While Buffalo, N.Y. is being inundated with snow, Northern California is fearing serious floods. A category 4 atmospheric river is predicted to target much of the Bay Area with winter weather and torrential rain. The National Weather Service warns that San Francisco, Watsonville, Pacifica, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Boulder Creek could be under quite a bit of water by Tuesday night. That said, many are gearing up to possibly evacuate their homes, if it gets to that point.
benitolink.com
NWS issues flood advisory for San Benito County
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Dec. 27 until 2 p.m. for portions of San Benito County as well as Monterey and Santa Clara counties. “Moderate to heavy rain has been falling across portions of the Bay Area since last night,” the advisory said. “Law enforcement has had reports of roadway flooding so we are using a flood advisory as steady rain will continue through the morning hours.”
KSBW.com
Salinas creek overflows, causing flooding in nearby neighborhood
SALINAS, Calif. — An atmospheric river that swept over the central coast dropped several inches of rain causing a creek in one Salinas neighborhood to spill its banks leading to flooded homes and neighborhoods. In some neighborhoods north of Russell Road and San Juan Grade Road, neighbors woke up...
Watsonville Police Captain Anthony Magdayao retires after nearly 30 years of service
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TTV)- After nearly 30 years of keeping the streets of Watsonville safe, Cpt. Anthony Magdayao suited up for the last time Wednesday. Cpt. Magdayao arrived at the Watsonville Police Department in 1994 with experience. Since then, he has made the department and community his home. "We can’t thank him enough for his dedication The post Watsonville Police Captain Anthony Magdayao retires after nearly 30 years of service appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
North Salinas neighborhood floods as Cat 3 atmospheric river drenches the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Residents in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood are dealing with significant flooding due to the Santa Rita Creek overflowing its banks on Tuesday morning. Water crews and county officials reported that the creek has received too much water overnight and was unable to handle the excess. As a result, neighborhoods in the area are experiencing flooding in their homes and garages.
KSBW.com
Hazel Hawkins Hospital reaches agreement with Anthem Blue Cross
HOLLISTER, Calif. — --Video from previous broadcast. Hazel Hawkins has announced that they have reached an agreement with Anthem Blue Cross that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The new agreement will allow Anthem-insured patients to maintain in-network access to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital services, facilities and providers....
KSBW.com
Doctor running Monterey Bay Half Marathon saves 2 runners who went into cardiac arrest: ‘A miracle’
MONTEREY, Calif. — Dr. Steven Lome thought he was done with life-or-death situations when he crossed the finish line after helping save a fellow runner who had collapsed from a heart attack at a half marathon last month. It turned out that only seconds after throwing his hands in...
montereycountyweekly.com
Symbols matter, but what do they stand for? In this case, that depends.
Sara Rubin here, thinking about the power of symbolism. Sometimes it’s explicit and impossible not to see. Other times it’s more subtle—it might require a viewer to know an obscure reference to get it, or maybe a high school English teacher to help tease it out of a novel.
KSBW.com
Farm levee broken near Chualar, Highway 101 slowed
CHUALAR, Calif. — Continued flooding near the town of Chualar in Monterey County has led to one lane of Highway 101 being closed for the majority of the day, Tuesday. According to Caltrans, the slow lane of northbound Highway 101 was closed Tuesday afternoon after a farm levee broke, flooding the field and one lane of the highway.
KSBW.com
Highway 101 slowed in both directions near Red Barn
AROMAS, Calif. — Highway 101 was slowed Tuesday afternoon in both directions near the Red Barn, near Dunbarton Road. According to the California Department of Transportation, an initial slowdown was caused northbound due to a slide just south of the Red Barn. Crews had an emergency lane closure, but they were finished by 1 p.m.
SoCal man, 25, dies after Christmas Eve highway crash near Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after a crash last Saturday on Christmas Eve, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) news release issued on Wednesday. The incident happened around 5:55 a.m. in the area of SR-152 and Lovers Lane near Gilroy and Hollister. Two vehicles were involved in the crash: one 2004 […]
