JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Fairgrounds will be offering flushable water to Jackson residents affected by the citywide boil-water notice. "The water well at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds is fully operational. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and our Fairgrounds Division is pleased to have the ability to share our resources to assist the public during times like this,” said Mississippi Commissioner Andy Gipson in a release.

JACKSON, MS ・ 18 HOURS AGO