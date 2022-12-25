Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
footballscoop.com
Sources: Jackson State targeting long-time Hugh Freeze assistant for offensive coordinator
Jackson State is targeting Maurice Harris for its next offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday. Harris spent the past four years as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Liberty. Prior to that, he spent seven seasons as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Ole Miss....
QB P.J. Hatter Shares Why He Committed To T.C. Taylor, Jackson State
Jackson State recruit QB P.J. Hatter shares why he committed to the Tigers.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders on the blueprint for Jackson State & HBCUs to succeed | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Deion Sanders reveals to Shannon Sharpe the blueprint to succeed at Jackson State and HBCUs. Deion’s message “Go get you a QB that can throw because once we get down by 14 it’s a wrap. That’s just something simple.” Deion also talks the Jackson, Mississippi water crisis.
Mini golf course coming to Jackson in 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free to play, mini golf course is expected to open in northeast Jackson in 2023. The Northside Sun reported the three-hole course will be the first location in the country to be opened by Park Golf. The golf course will be located at Parham Bridges and will feature three 30-yard […]
Longtime Primos owner Kenneth Primos, Sr., dies at 98
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The longtime owner of a popular Jackson-metro area restaurant chain has died. Officials with Primos Cafe said Kenneth Angelo Primos, Sr., son of Primos founder Angelo “Pop” Primos, passed away at the age of 98. He died on December 24, 2022. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Primos helped continue the […]
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders on losing the Celebration Bowl two seasons in a row | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss Jackson State losing the Celebration Bowl two seasons in a row. When asked what happened, Deion says: “we just didn’t get it done.” Deion further elaborates saying: “we didn’t play up to our standards, we were not discipline and I’m going to forever remember this.”
WAPT
Well at Mississippi State Fairgrounds to provide nonpotable water for Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Fairgrounds will be offering flushable water to Jackson residents affected by the citywide boil-water notice. "The water well at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds is fully operational. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and our Fairgrounds Division is pleased to have the ability to share our resources to assist the public during times like this,” said Mississippi Commissioner Andy Gipson in a release.
WAPT
Owner of popular restaurant dies
JACKSON, Miss. — The Primos family announced Tuesday onFacebook that the former owner, Kenneth Primos Sr., has died. In the post, the family said that Primos passed away on Dec. 24. He was 98. He was the owner and operator of Primos Cafe from the late 1940s through the...
WLBT
Jackson residents question city’s response to 3-1-1 calls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s 3-1-1 voicemail is one sound some residents say they know all too well. “I’ve called and called the city, and those people there called the city, and that lady over there called the city. Nothing ever happens,” Rims Barber said.
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Humanities Awards Lift Up Democracy and Black History Across State
Experiencing the loss of a sibling for the first time after his sister—one of nine siblings—recently passed away following a heart attack, Roscoe Barnes III prayed to his Lord for some good news, anything to lift his spirits. On Nov. 17, 2022, he checked his email and came across a message from Dr. Stuart Rockoff with the Mississippi Humanities Council.
WLBT
7 killed in crashes across Mississippi over Christmas holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which ran from Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26. The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clarke, Marion and Pearl River Counties. The fatal crash in...
WLBT
Contractor shoots at thieves who robbed plumbers, stole truck in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A contractor fired at thieves who stole his truck in Jackson Wednesday afternoon, causing them to crash his vehicle. The incident happened in the Broadmoor area, with two plumbers being robbed and the contractor’s truck being stolen while they performed work for a large property rehab.
WAPT
Vicksburg police investigate discovery of human remains near casino
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg police are investigating after the discovery of human remains near a casino. The Vicksburg Police Department was notified Tuesday "of a possible deceased person" near Ameristar Casino, according to a news release. Officers searched the area until about 1:30 p.m., when they found the remains...
WLBT
Belhaven resident says main breaks have gone unrepaired for a year, despite being reported to the city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the city of Jackson grapples to restore water pressure as part of yet another water crisis, one Belhaven resident says several major leaks on her street have gone unrepaired for at least a year. “You can come by and see it bubbling up. It’s not...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Hinds County remains located near where vehicle of missing McComb woman was found
Further information has been released about some human remains found on Wynndale Road in Hinds County. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the decomposed remains were located near a water tower after someone saw a dog with some of the remains. Jones said the body appears to be that of a woman,...
WAPT
Jackson florist shop in business for 21 years burns down
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson florist shop that was in business for 21 years burned down Friday night after an event. Banks Florist on Flag Chapel Road burned down after a reception was held at the location. "To watch my dad, to watch his hard-earned business go up in...
WAPT
Several Jackson neighborhoods without water over weekend
Residents in Forest Hill said they have been without water for three days and counting. South Jackson resident Chris Griffin said it's like the Grinch that stole Christmas for the neighborhoods around him. “It has been an experience thinking you’re going to wake up and prepare for Christmas dinner to...
WLBT
Richland Police searching for suspects involved in Jackson crime
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richland Police are searching for suspects that they say were involved in a Jackson crime. Around 7:47 on Monday night, an officer with the Richland Police Department “spotted a vehicle that was associated with a crime in Jackson a few days prior,” the agency posted on its social media page.
Man allegedly shot, killed by brother in Port Gibson
UPDATE: PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing his brother after a family altercation appeared in court on Tuesday, December 27. Investigators said Melvin Brinner was denied bond. PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man accused of killing his brother after a family altercation was arrested in Port Gibson. The Vicksburg Daily […]
