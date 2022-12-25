ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

House fire Christmas Eve morning leaves Rockford woman dead

By Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

A Rockford woman was found dead inside of a house that caught fire Saturday morning.

The fire happened just after 9 a.m. at 3623 Huffman Blvd. in Rockford.

Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the back of the home and put the fire out. Once inside, firefighters found a 61-year-old woman dead.

The woman's name will be released once family is notified.

An autopsy to figure out the woman's cause of death is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Rockford Fire Department is investigating the fire.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

