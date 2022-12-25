ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja Morant, daughter Kaari reveal first look at new Nike signature shoe on Christmas

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

Ja Morant got the Christmas gift that he always wanted.

Nike and Morant revealed the first look at Morant's first signature sneaker on Christmas morning. The sneaker, the Ja 1 isn't expected to be released until next year.

Morant is the fifth active player, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Paul George as Nike athletes with a signature shoe . He's the first point guard to join the Nike signature shoe ranks since 2014, and he's the 23rd overall player to get a signature shoe.

Morant is expected the debut wearing the Ja 1 sneakers on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors.

The sneaker follows the low-cut model Nike has used with recent signature athletes. As always, Nike's primary goal with basketball sneakers is prioritizing the comfort level for performance.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Ja Morant, daughter Kaari reveal first look at new Nike signature shoe on Christmas

