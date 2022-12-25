ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fireball in the sky’: 15 killed after fuel tanker explodes in South Africa

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqWkv_0juCXl0800

JOHANNESBURG — At least 15 people were killed and another 300 were injured after a fuel tanker exploded in South Africa on Saturday, authorities said.

According to officials, the tanker became lodged under a low bridge in the town of Boksburg, the BBC reported.

Sparks flew from the tanker, and as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames the vehicle exploded, according to The Associated Press.

“Apparently, a gas tanker drove under the subway bridge and got stuck in there, and due to friction, it caught alight,” emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said, according to the BBC.

The blast damaged the roof of the emergency room at Tambo Memorial Hospital and destroyed two houses, several cars and injured bystanders, Reuters reported.

Several houses and vehicles were also damaged by the explosion, officials said.

“A fireball in the sky,” resident Rolf Bjornstad told News24.

Three hospital staff members were among those killed, Minister of Health Joe Phaahla told the AP. At least 321 injured people were taken to Tambo Memorial and some were later transferred to other facilities in the Johannesburg area, according to the news organization.

Boston, MA
