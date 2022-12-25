ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Seth Rollins Comments on Missing Last Night’s WWE Live Event

– As previously reported, several top Superstars missed last night’s WWE Raw branded event in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena for the WWE Live Holiday Tour due to travel issues. Among the Superstars who couldn’t make it to the show were Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Rollins actually responded to a fan tweet on the main event change last night.
WWE Live Events Results From Atlanta: Steel Cage Match Main Event

WWE held a live event last night in Atlanta as part of their holiday tour, with a steel cage match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy def. Trent Beretta after Penelope Ford distracted Beretta to sow discontent between the Best Friends. *...
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Athena defends the ROH Women’s Championship on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena vs. Kiera Hogan...
WWE Live Event Results From Madison Square Garden: Bray Wyatt Competes, More

WWE held its annual live event in Madison Square Garden on Monday, featuring an appearance by Bray Wyatt and more. You can check out the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. Imperium. * Hit Row def. Legado Del Fantasma. * Jinder Mahal...
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.26.22

It’s the final show of the year and for the first time in a long time, we’re having a Best Of special. That should make for a pretty easy night, but there are also several things to pick from this week. WWE probably put about 18 seconds of thought into this, but it’s nice to have a bit of a week off for once. Let’s get to it.
WWE News: Stock Closes Down, Top 10 Moments From NXT

– WWE’s stock was down today as it follows the trend of the overall market. The stock closed at $67.51 on Wednesday, down $1.63 (2.36%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.1% on Wednesday and has been trending downward through December after recovering for much of November.
All-Atlantic Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the card for this week’s Rampage, which will see two titles on the line and more. The company announced the following lineup for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta. * AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade...
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of NXT. You can check out the announced card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:. * Extreme Resolution Match: Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn. * Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker contract signing for New Year’s...
Trinity Comments On Possibly Returning To The Ring

During an appearance for K & S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), former WWE and TNA wrestler Trinity spoke about possibly making a comeback in wrestling. She noted that she ‘always’ has the itch to come back. Her last match was in 2013 against ODB at TNA One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown.
Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

It’s our last day together, and while I sit here sipping champagne with a red silk two piece pajama suit, I can’t help but think of all the good times we’ve had. To echo the sentiment from days past, I’d like to reiterate what I shared with y’all Monday night.
YOH and Lio Rush on Emotions of Winning This Year’s Jr. Tag League

– NJPW1972.com recently spoke to 2022 Super Junior Tag League winners YOH and Lio Rush. Below are some highlights:. Lio Rush on the emotions of their win: “I’m feeling a lot of emotions. I feel like this is a moment in my career that I’m very proud of. A real high point for me professionally. I worked so hard for this through injuries and surgeries, and I’m really overwhelmed by emotion. I’m trying to live in the moment, and soak it in because I know in a few weeks, we have the biggest match that the both of us have had in our careers together. So it’s enjoying the moment but also preparing for Wrestle Kingdom.”
Shinsuke Nakamura Arrives In Japan For Pro Wrestling NOAH Match

Pro Wrestling NOAH has tweeted out a video showing Shinsuke Nakamura arriving in Japan for his match with the company. Nakamura is set to face The Great Muta at The New Year event on January 1. The post reads: “WWE Superstar triumphant return ‼ ︎ ‼ SHINSUKE NAKAMURA is in...
Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers Set for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, a match between Indus Sher and the Creed Brothers was made official for New Year’s Evil on January 10. The two teams have been feuding for months and were originally set to meet at NXT Deadline. However, the match was postponed due to injury. The updated lineup for New Year’s Evil includes:
Shinsuke Nakamura on Getting the OK From Triple H to Face The Great Muta in Japan

– WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke to Yahoo! Sports on his upcoming match against The Great Muta, that will be held at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1, 2023 event. The match is part of Muta’s retirement tour and will be his last singles match. Below are some highlights (via Google Translate):
UPDATED: WWE Confirms Dragon Lee Has Signed With Company

UPDATED: WWE has confirmed that Dragon Lee has signed with the company. The WWE NXT Twitter account shared the clip from tonight’s Noche De Campeones in which Lee announced that he was WWE-bound (thanks to 411 reader Brian for the heads up):. ORIGINAL: Dragon Lee is WWE-bound, as he...

