NYPD officer stabbed in the Bronx on Christmas Eve, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was stabbed responding to a call for medical assistance in the Bronx on Christmas Eve, police said Sunday.
A 26-year-old man allegedly stabbed Officer Zhen Lin, 34, in the right arm on 212th Street near Dekalb Ave. at around 5:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The cop was taken to the hospital in stable condition.NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn; suspect shot twice during shootout: police
The suspect was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, police said. The charges were pending.
Mayor Eric Adams visited the officer at the hospital on Saturday night.
"He suffered a knife wound to the arm while he and his partner were responding to a person with mental health issues," Adams said in a tweet. "Thank God they are okay."
