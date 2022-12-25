ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Woman with ‘significant’ head injury, road rash found along I-275 in Tampa

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was found with serious injuries along I-275 in Tampa on Sunday.

Troopers said the woman, who remains unidentified, was found laying on the outside shoulder of the northbound lanes south of Dale Mabry at around 7:00 a.m.

The woman was unresponsive and had sustained a significant head injury. She also had road rash injuries throughout her body, according to FHP.

Troopers said they didn’t know what caused her injuries and what led up to her being found on the side of the road.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

Meghan Fudurich
3d ago

Maybe a DV situation? She could of been thrown out of the vehicle. If she didn’t die on impact, on a highway, the driver might of slowed down just to shove her out of the car. Just terrible.

Michelle Smith Gauthier
3d ago

Maybe She jumped out of a vehicle to save her life? The injuries spell that out

Valerie Ilardi
3d ago

prayers for her. seems like maybe she was hit or thrown from a vehicle/ bike...

