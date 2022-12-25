Read full article on original website
WSLS
One hospitalized after Southeast Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – One man was sent to the hospital after being shot on Tuesday in Southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. We’re told officers responded to the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE around 1:14 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a person with a gunshot wound.
WSET
41-year-old charged in Sunrise convenience store robbery in Danville: Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A robbery took place around 8 a.m. at the Sunrise convenience store in Danville, police said. The Danville Police Department first responded to the scene at the 2200 block of North Main Street. DPD said a Black male came in the store and took out...
cardinalnews.org
Danville councilman’s home hit in drive-by shooting; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke County supervisor Jason Peters reflects on a tough year. — The Roanoke Times. Danville city councilman Bryant Hood’s home hit in drive-by shooting; police say attack appears random. — Chatham Star Tribune and...
wfxrtv.com
Man found with a gunshot wound on kirk ave SE.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says one man is in the hospital after being shot. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Kirk Avenue SE early Tuesday morning for reports of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say when they arrived, they found...
btw21.com
19-year-old man being sought for shooting
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC – A 19-year-old man is being sought by law enforcement for a shooting. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says Quayvon Tykece Foster of 305 East Harris Place Apartment A312 in Eden is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday.
chathamstartribune.com
Man arrested in armed robbery
A Danville man faces a long list of charges following the armed robbery of a convenience store on North Main Street. Isaac Jerome Graham, 41, was arrested and charged with robbery, armed burglary, grand larceny, multiple weapons charges, to include firing a gun within city limits, and possession of a controlled substance.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Police warn of increased trailer thefts in the NRV
PULASKI, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department is warning residents in the New River Valley about increasing trailer thefts in the area. They say there have been several in the last few weeks. Police say on Dec. 13 at approximately 4 p.m. an incident started that led to...
wakg.com
Danville City Councilman Not Injured in Drive-by Shooting
The home of a Danville City Councilman was the target of a drive-by shooting over the Christmas weekend. The incident occurred at 11:15 on Friday night, when city councilman Bryant Hood’s home on Stokes Street was hit with 60 bullets. Hood and the other individual in the home were...
WSET
Shell casings recovered on Stokes Street in Danville: Officials
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Shell casings were recovered in Danville, Matt Bell with Danville police tells ABC13. According to Bell, this incident happened at the 800 block of Stokes Street. This incident remains under investigation, Bell said. ABC13 is working to learn more.
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 South in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says drivers traveling along Interstate 81 at mile maker 139 can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash near the construction zone in Roanoke County. VDOT says all southbound lanes are closed and traffic is backed up over...
WDBJ7.com
One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been found shot in Roanoke Saturday evening at the Maple Grove Apartments (Pilot St. NW and Edgelawn Ave. NW). The injuries were non-critical, according to Roanoke Police.
WSLS
28-year-old dead after Christmas morning crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Christmas day in Bedford County. The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, Dec. 25, around 1:30 a.m. on Route 460 near Route 805, police said. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460...
wallstreetwindow.com
Cocaine Trafficker Arrested In Eden, North Carolina Is Sentenced To A Minimum of 175 Months
News Release: Cocaine Trafficker Sentenced to a Minimum of 175 Months. In January of 2022 Reidsville Police Department’s Narcotics Investigators relayed information to Eden Narcotics Investigators that a high-level drug trafficker was possibly residing within the jurisdiction of Eden Police Department. Investigators with Eden and Reidsville worked an in depth, covert investigation and was able to identify the suspect as Daniel Espinoza Gomez (57) of 150 Nova Dr. Eden North Carolina.
WDBJ7.com
Henry County woman sentenced following January 6 guilty plea
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman from southwest Virginia was among the last in the region to be sentenced Friday for her role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. According to court records, Jamie Ferguson was sentenced on the day before Christmas Eve to 24 months on probation. In June, Ferguson pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building,
wfmynews2.com
Strange Crime: Officials are searching for a suspect who shot a horse with an arrow in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — It's been nearly two weeks since a horse was shot in the back with an arrow in Reidsville with no one in custody yet. Prim is boarded up in Rockingham County at the home of Jillian William’s mother. On December 15th, Williams said she got...
WDBJ7.com
Safety tips offered for celebrating New Year’s Eve this weekend
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Life Saving Crew wants to remind everyone to stay safe this New Year’s Eve. They say New Year’s Eve is one of the more common nights of the year for alcohol-related accidents. They want everyone to have a good time, but to...
WDBJ7.com
One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash
CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
WDBJ7.com
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
wakg.com
Kayaker That Drowned Identified as Eden Man
A kayaker who went missing and drowned at Belews Lake in North Carolina has been identified as an Eden man. 37-year-old Clifton William Peace’s body was found on Monday after he went missing on Friday when his kayak flipped over. Peace was on a hunting trip with a friend...
