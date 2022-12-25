ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

One hospitalized after Southeast Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – One man was sent to the hospital after being shot on Tuesday in Southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. We’re told officers responded to the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE around 1:14 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a person with a gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Danville councilman’s home hit in drive-by shooting; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke County supervisor Jason Peters reflects on a tough year. — The Roanoke Times. Danville city councilman Bryant Hood’s home hit in drive-by shooting; police say attack appears random. — Chatham Star Tribune and...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man found with a gunshot wound on kirk ave SE.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says one man is in the hospital after being shot. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Kirk Avenue SE early Tuesday morning for reports of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say when they arrived, they found...
ROANOKE, VA
btw21.com

19-year-old man being sought for shooting

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC – A 19-year-old man is being sought by law enforcement for a shooting. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says Quayvon Tykece Foster of 305 East Harris Place Apartment A312 in Eden is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday.
EDEN, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Man arrested in armed robbery

A Danville man faces a long list of charges following the armed robbery of a convenience store on North Main Street. Isaac Jerome Graham, 41, was arrested and charged with robbery, armed burglary, grand larceny, multiple weapons charges, to include firing a gun within city limits, and possession of a controlled substance.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Police warn of increased trailer thefts in the NRV

PULASKI, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department is warning residents in the New River Valley about increasing trailer thefts in the area. They say there have been several in the last few weeks. Police say on Dec. 13 at approximately 4 p.m. an incident started that led to...
PULASKI, VA
wakg.com

Danville City Councilman Not Injured in Drive-by Shooting

The home of a Danville City Councilman was the target of a drive-by shooting over the Christmas weekend. The incident occurred at 11:15 on Friday night, when city councilman Bryant Hood’s home on Stokes Street was hit with 60 bullets. Hood and the other individual in the home were...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Shell casings recovered on Stokes Street in Danville: Officials

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Shell casings were recovered in Danville, Matt Bell with Danville police tells ABC13. According to Bell, this incident happened at the 800 block of Stokes Street. This incident remains under investigation, Bell said. ABC13 is working to learn more.
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 South in Roanoke Co. cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says drivers traveling along Interstate 81 at mile maker 139 can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash near the construction zone in Roanoke County. VDOT says all southbound lanes are closed and traffic is backed up over...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been found shot in Roanoke Saturday evening at the Maple Grove Apartments (Pilot St. NW and Edgelawn Ave. NW). The injuries were non-critical, according to Roanoke Police.
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Cocaine Trafficker Arrested In Eden, North Carolina Is Sentenced To A Minimum of 175 Months

News Release: Cocaine Trafficker Sentenced to a Minimum of 175 Months. In January of 2022 Reidsville Police Department’s Narcotics Investigators relayed information to Eden Narcotics Investigators that a high-level drug trafficker was possibly residing within the jurisdiction of Eden Police Department. Investigators with Eden and Reidsville worked an in depth, covert investigation and was able to identify the suspect as Daniel Espinoza Gomez (57) of 150 Nova Dr. Eden North Carolina.
EDEN, NC
WDBJ7.com

Henry County woman sentenced following January 6 guilty plea

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman from southwest Virginia was among the last in the region to be sentenced Friday for her role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. According to court records, Jamie Ferguson was sentenced on the day before Christmas Eve to 24 months on probation. In June, Ferguson pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building,
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash

CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

Kayaker That Drowned Identified as Eden Man

A kayaker who went missing and drowned at Belews Lake in North Carolina has been identified as an Eden man. 37-year-old Clifton William Peace’s body was found on Monday after he went missing on Friday when his kayak flipped over. Peace was on a hunting trip with a friend...
EDEN, NC

