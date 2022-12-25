Last week of 2022 brings warmer temps, possible hazardous weather for the metro-east

Arctic winds have calmed and the mercury is slowly inching upward, but the winter weather still has hazards in store for the metro-east this week, according to the National Weather Service Office in St. Louis.

The forecast for the final week of 2022 includes more snow and maybe even a rogue thunderstorm for the new year. As such, the region extending into west central Illinois remains under a Hazardous Weather Outlook warning.

Here’s the day-by-day forecast according to the National Weather Service:

Sunday night

Light snow will move into the region Christmas night with greater accumulations projected east of the Mississippi. For Belleville, that could amount to up to two additional inches before about 4 a.m. Monday. Points south, including New Athens will likely be under an inch. The chance of additional accumulation is about 80%.

Monday

A lesser chance of snow is predicted for late morning, mainly after 9 a.m. An additional inch is possible in and around Belleville. The high Monday should reach 31 degrees.

Tuesday-Thursday

Skies will be mostly clear as the atmosphere steadily warms. High temperatures will increase from 31 on Tuesday, 49 on Wednesday, and 62 by Thursday. But clouds increase and bring a 50% chance of rain showers Thursday night into Friday morning, probably after midnight.

Friday

With showers likely, the high will be around 58. The chance of rain is 70% with a thunderstorm possible.

Saturday

The last day of 2022 will be wet and warm with a high near 60 degrees and a 60% chance of showers earlier in the day.