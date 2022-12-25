Read full article on original website
Funeral to be held for mechanic who was shot to death at north Houston shop
HOUSTON — The mechanic who was shot to death at his north Houston shop last week will be laid to rest on Thursday. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was shot and killed Friday in the parking lot of his shop off the North Freeway and West Little York Road. He leaves behind his wife and two children along with his brothers, mother and father.
Houston Fire Department says possible suspect in arson at Winter Street Studios died by suicide 2 days after fire
HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department says a man they identified as a possible suspect in the fire at Winter Street Studios last Tuesday jumped to his death two days later as arson investigators and Houston Police arrived at his home to arrest him. HFD spokesperson Martee Black told...
Woman shot on METRORail train in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman has been shot on a METRORail train in downtown Houston, according to police. Officers with the METRORail say the shooting took place in the 5400 block of Griggs Road near the Palm Transit Center around 8:24 p.m. According to investigators, a bullet hole is now...
Lanes back open on 610 West Loop southbound at Beechnut after crash, HPD says
HOUSTON – Lanes are back open on 610 West Loop southbound at Beechnut after a crash, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Drivers were initially urged to avoid the area as delays were happening, but the scene is now clear.
NW Houston apartment residents have been without water since last week
HOUSTON — Some residents at a northwest Houston apartment complex have been living without water since last Friday. The Altanova Apartments residents said they have been dealing with leaking and busted pipes for days after the arctic blast swept through the Houston area. From the kitchen to the bathroom...
Man accused of starting fire at Sawyer Yards took own life while arrest warrant was being served, HFD says
HOUSTON — The man accused of intentionally setting a fire that damaged several Houston production studios last week took his own life after investigators identified him and showed up at his apartment to arrest him, according to authorities. The fire was set at Sawyer Yards on Winter Street on...
Man shot and killed during bar fight on Park Place Boulevard in southeast Houston, police say
Investigators said it's unclear if the man was involved in the fight or was just an innocent bystander. Most of the witnesses scattered before police arrived.
Caught on camera: Robbery suspect snatches money bag from man outside Wells Fargo in NW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing another man who had just walked out of a bank after withdrawing money. It happened on Nov. 9 at Wells Fargo on FM 1960 near Cutten Road, which is in the Willowbrook area. Houston police...
1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting at apartment complex in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a double shooting that left one person dead in southeast Houston Tuesday evening. Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Allendale Road around 7:50 p.m. Officers said two men got into an...
Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million in TakeOff shooting death
HOUSTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million after his attorneys were hoping to get his bond reduced. Patrick Clark is accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff. His attorneys were fighting to get his bond reduced to $300,000 after arguing he was not a flight risk and he did not have the assets to cover a $1 million bond.
Frozen bats rescued during Houston freeze released at Waugh Drive Bridge
HOUSTON — Bats that were cold-stunned during last week's freeze were released at the Waugh Drive Bridge Wednesday. A huge crowd was present as the Houston Humane Society used a scissor lift to raise the bats as close to the underside of the bridge as possible before releasing them to the colonies.
HFD: Deadly apartment fire under investigation in north Houston
HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured after an apartment fire on Christmas morning in north Houston, according to officials. The Houston Fire Department reported the fire on Lehman Street, which is near North Shepherd and Pinemont, just after 9 a.m. Officials initially said one person was...
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of man at apartment complex in Greater Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON – A suspect was arrested Tuesday and charged in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man at an apartment complex in Third Ward over two weeks ago, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Jabari Antwan Sample, 21, has been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally...
‘It’s pretty bad’: Residents at northeast Houston apartment complex left without water for the holidays
HOUSTON – Residents at Lakecrest Village Apartments in northeast Houston are frustrated after they say they spent the holiday weekend without running water. “It’s pretty bad,” Jakisha Wells said. Wells said instead of water running through her faucets, it’s running through her walls. “We haven’t had...
Police find gunshot victim after ShotSpotter alert on Houston's southside, HPD says
Investigators said they found many shell casings at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot graze wound to the head.
Outbound lanes on Highway 225 closed for 2 hours following 18-wheeler rollover crash: HPD
Houston police tweeted outbound lanes will be shut down for approximately two hours as they clean up.
HPD: 18-wheeler rollover expected to close East Loop southbound ramp to Highway 225 for about 2 hours
HOUSTON — The 610/East Loop southbound ramp to Highway 225 will be closed for about 2 hours due to an 18-wheeler rollover crash, Houston police said. The truck leaked some fuel on the freeway, causing hazmat to respond to the scene for cleanup. No major injuries have been reported.
Baytown motel guests say they were forced to leave due to water leak
BAYTOWN, Texas — Extended stays at a Baytown Extended Stay America Suites were cut short last Friday due to flooding. “Friday morning they had a major water leak and they just kind of booted everybody out,” guest William McGee said. McGee was among several guests who contacted KHOU...
Silver Alert discontinued for 71-year-old woman with dementia last seen at Metro bus stop, HPD says
Emma Gatson Swayzer, 71, was reported missing Monday night after police say she was last seen in southeast Houston. By Tuesday morning, she had been found.
Houston mechanic killed over $500 repairs days before Christmas, family pleading for justice
It's been a heartbreaking holiday for the loved ones of Luis Manuel, 29, a mechanic, husband, and father of 2 young girls. "They didn't just take $500.00 they took a life, they took our life, they took a father," Manuel's sister, Sandy Casillas said.
