Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Woman shot on METRORail train in downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A woman has been shot on a METRORail train in downtown Houston, according to police. Officers with the METRORail say the shooting took place in the 5400 block of Griggs Road near the Palm Transit Center around 8:24 p.m. According to investigators, a bullet hole is now...
KHOU

Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million in TakeOff shooting death

HOUSTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million after his attorneys were hoping to get his bond reduced. Patrick Clark is accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff. His attorneys were fighting to get his bond reduced to $300,000 after arguing he was not a flight risk and he did not have the assets to cover a $1 million bond.
KHOU

HFD: Deadly apartment fire under investigation in north Houston

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured after an apartment fire on Christmas morning in north Houston, according to officials. The Houston Fire Department reported the fire on Lehman Street, which is near North Shepherd and Pinemont, just after 9 a.m. Officials initially said one person was...
